Dolly Singh’s successful tribute to old Bollywood with a beaded bralette and ruffled cape wins Cannes 2023 Best Look Award!

Dolly Singh’s successful homage to old Bollywood with a beaded bralette and ruffled cape wins Best Look Cannes 2023! Dolly Singh made a statement on the red carpet in a jaw-dropping white ensemble created by the illustrious design team of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

And the prize for the best Cannes 2023 look goes to Dolly Singh…! One of social media’s most famous influencers, Dolly Singh, made her highly anticipated debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. She donned a beautiful conical top with pearl accents and an ivory sarong skirt which were both inspired by Zeenat Aman’s attire in the timeless Satyam Shivam Sundaram. Dolly Sing opted for a pristine white set of shelves by designer duo, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Her ensemble was stunning, with a mesmerizing flowing skirt adorned with shimmering beads that charmed everyone. She accessorized it with a whimsical ruffled cape to further enhance the enchanting charm, giving it a fairy-like appearance. She accessorized it with a whimsical ruffled cape to further enhance the enchanting charm, giving it a fairy-like appearance. Not to mention, the essential beaded bralette with conical cups and delicate straps adds a touch of elegance. Dolly Singh chose modest makeup for her red carpet look, including slightly blushed cheeks, an accentuated T-zone, defined winged eyes and bare lips. Her appearance was enhanced by her loose and wavy locks. She also chose to wear transparent heels, matching bracelets and diamond earrings. CANNES 2023 DOLLY SINGH’S WINNING INTERNET LOOK Dolly Singh opened up about her Cannes debut in an elaborate Instagram post. The caption on the post read: “I WALKED ON MY FIRST RED CARPET IN CANNES!! 🥺 I wanted to pay homage to old Bollywood and when Sandeep from @abujanisandeepkhosla pulled out that conical bra and cape I knew that was it and I can’t believe that’s the iconic AJSK that I wore for my first red carpet here! @mohitrai I LOVE YOU and thank you for bringing my vision to life and understanding the mission haha! Mohit and I absolutely wanted to do Indian silhouettes for my first time in Cannes and I love the result. I kept my hair long and the apsara like it weighed half my body weight 😂 but beauty is pain, right? 🥸” “Thank you to @brut.india and @ajiolife for bringing this dream to life. 🥺💖 Many thanks to my amazing team at @onlymuchlouder India, @ruchii95 @nikitasahota for working tirelessly for months to make this happen and @dreamnhustlemedia Jashoda and his team for making it the talk of every household. I’m so grateful 💖💖 I’m so grateful to all of you for supporting me all these years because look, ahem Cannes aa gaye! 🥰” , she concluded. Dolly Singh, your debut on the Cannes red carpet fascinated us. Your appearance is nothing short of a spellbinding sight that leaves us wanting more!











