Dolly Singh Pays Tribute to Old Bollywood in Bespoke Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Outfit





A-list content creator and actress Dolly Singh made a spectacular Cannes Film Festival debut this year. Indian content creator and actress Dolly Sing stunned the carpet at one of the most prestigious events with her look that is the pride of the Indian designer community. She sported an elegant outfit made to measure by ace designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla which included a 1980s-inspired hand-embroidered conical blouse adorned with beadwork and an ivory-colored sarong skirt with a dramatic 3.5-meter-long ruffled trail for her first day on the French Riviera. Sandeep Khosla States, The outfit was inspired by Zeenat Amans Satyam Sundaram. We’ve been working on this tapered blouse for a while and it’s a classic. Dolly is an exotic girl who is unconventional by any standard and emotes beautifully. She wore this outfit to the max and looked like a Bollywood diva. Dolly Sing States, The outfit celebrated Indian craftsmanship and took over 150 hours to put together. It was a beautiful blend of contemporary and traditional elements that was carefully created by fashion maestros Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. I am grateful to have been able, in my humble way, to represent Indian culture on my very first walk on the red carpet. Mohit Rai States, The idea was to create something that seamlessly blends cutting-edge fashion and Indian tailoring craftsmanship. Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla collaborated with me to create this custom look that borrows from their archival work with a touch of innovation! She opted for a fresh look with minimal makeup and natural curls. It was styled by Mohit Rai and adorned with elegant fine jewelry from Burma Paris and shoes from ALEVi Milano. She walked the red carpet for Jonathan Glazers The Area of ​​Interest which won a six-minute standing ovation after its world premiere. Dolly Singh in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla What do you think of this White Swan look? Let us know in the comments below. For more Cannes and creator-related content, follow us on @socialketchup

