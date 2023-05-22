TRIPPP will present a series of summer concerts on June 10 | Culture & Leisure
JONESBORO A Summer Concert Series, presented by the Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home and KASU, will welcome its second performers on Saturday, June 10 from 7-9 p.m. The event featuring the band TRIPPP will take place at the Native Brew Works , 515 Gee Street South. The group consists of Treyson, JD and Chaz Stafford, 22-year-old triplets from Jonesboro.
Their unique country sound includes a touch of Memphis blues, Kentucky bluegrass and Southern rock combined with a family harmony. They are now based in Nashville where JD, who sings and plays drums, is a student at Belmont University majoring in songwriting. Treyson plays bass in the band and is majoring in Bible studies at Belmont. Chaz plays guitar and is a full-time musician.
The trio made their Grand Ole Opry debut late last year as special guests of Josh Turner. They were selected over 75 other young Nashville artists and bands for this opportunity.
Awards won include the 2021 Arkansas Country Music Awards Young Artist of the Year, the 2023 Belmont Spring Songwriter Showcase, five-time voted “Best Local Band” in northeast Arkansas, and a 2021 Fender Global Guitar Competition. rewarding promising artists.
They’ve played over 200 shows throughout the Southeast, raised over $15,000 for Make-A-Wish and other charities, and opened for artists such as Riley Green, The Josh Abbott Band, The Kentucky Headhunters and Matt Stell.
Their 2020 debut EP and subsequent singles were all produced by fellow Arkansan Jon Conley, lead guitarist for Kenny Chesney. They plan to release new music this year and have their debut album in the process. Their original music is available on all streaming services. More information can be found at TheBandTRIPPP.com.
Admission is free thanks to sponsors Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas and Judd Hill Foundation. The series ends on Saturday July 8 with the Akeem Kemp Band. Additional details can be found at DyessCash.AState.edu or by calling 870-764-2274.
