Sarath Babu: Veteran actor Sarath Babu dies aged 71 from multiple organ failure





Veteran actor Sarath Babu, known primarily for his work in Tamil and Telugu films, has died. Sarath Babu, was known for his roles in ‘Annamalai’ and ‘Muthu’. He was 71 years old. According to a eTimes report, the actor was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was undergoing treatment for multi-organ damage at AIG Hospital, Hyderabad and was put on a ventilator. It was the second time he had been admitted to the hospital. Earlier this year, in March, he was admitted and treated at another hospital. According to a IANS report, the actor had contracted sepsis (a life-threatening illness caused by an acute infection) which damaged his vital organs. The veteran actor entered the film industry in 1973. In a career spanning over five decades, he starred in over 200 films. Sarath Babu, whose real name is Satyam Babu Dixithulu, started his acting career in 1973 with the Telugu film “Rama Rajyam”. However, he got his big break with the 1978 romantic drama “Nizhal Nijamagiradhu” which also starred Kamal Haasan and Sumithra. He is mainly known for his work in Telugu and Tamil films. He has also acted in a few Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi films. He has won the Nandi Awards for Best Acting in Supporting Roles nine times. He was last seen in the 2023 Tamil psychological drama “Vasantha Mullai” which also starred Bobby Simha. Actor Aadi Saikumar has mourned the death of the ‘Nenjathai Killathe’ star. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Heartbroken to learn of the untimely passing of #SarathBabu Garu. He will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace. Sending my deepest condolences and prayers to his relatives.” Actor Rahul Vijay also mourned the loss of the industry veteran. “I cannot accept the fact of #SarathBabu Garu’s sudden passing away. He will always be remembered for his performances. May his soul rest in peace.” — ActorRahulVijay (@ActorRahulVijay) —iamaadisaikumar (@iamaadisaikumar) Singer Venu Srirangam also paid tribute to the late actor. Taking to Twitter, he described him as “one of the best and deepest actors of our generation”. — venusrirangam (@venusrirangam) Earlier, in May, there were numerous reports of his disappearance. His sister dismissed them and claimed the actor was on the mend and had been moved to another room. She asked the media to stop spreading false information.

