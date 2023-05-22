The best and wackiest courses

With registration for fall classes beginning today, The Daily asked Northwestern students about the best and most surprising classes they’ve taken — and what their dream classes are at NU.

JACK RYZENMAN: For the very first encounter, we went to Swift’s basement and used these dowsing rods to hunt ghosts in the basement and try to have interactions.

SAUL ROSE: This is Weinberg’s freshman, Jack Ryzenman, talking about a psychology course he’s taking this term: Psychology 392: “Psychology and ‘Weird’ Beliefs.”

SAUL ROSE: Course registration for Fall 2023 begins today. That means a day of constantly checking CAESAR to see how many free places there are left in that class you really wanted. This week, we asked North West students about some of the best courses they’ve taken so far at NU – and which courses they’re considering this fall and beyond.

SAUL ROSE: From the Daily Northwestern, I’m Saul Pink. This is Digital Diaries, a weekly podcast tracking the college experience and asking students questions about life at Northwestern.

SAUL ROSE: Ryzenman’s “Psychology and “Strange Beliefs” class is part of his psychology major. When he signed up for the seminar-style class with psychology professor Sara Broaders, he didn’t expect to be talking to ghosts in the basement of Swift Hall.

JACK RYZENMAN: Professor Broaders gave us these two bronze “dowsing rods”, which she called, which you hold in your hands. You should lock your elbows.

SAUL ROSE: Ryzenman then asked the ghosts questions from a quiz. If the rods crossed, it meant yes. Otherwise, no.

JACK RYZENMAN: So, “Is your first… the first letter of your name ‘A?'” And then you would expect him to do literally anything. If it doesn’t intersect, it’s not ‘A’.

JACK RYZENMAN: I can’t remember our ghost’s name exactly, I think it was Diego or something. He was 18 years old. He is like a war veteran.

SAUL ROSE: One thing he will remember from class is an hour-long documentary about members of the Flat Earth Society, a conglomeration of people who believe the Earth is flat.

JACK RYZENMAN: Before taking this course, I thought conspiracy theories were crazy. It didn’t really present these people as crazy. This showed that they use some kind of reasoning to come to certain conclusions to shape their beliefs.

ELEINA SALGIA: The course was therefore “Religion in the media”. I took it originally because it fulfilled the distribution requirement for, I believe, ethical distribution.

SAUL ROSE: It’s Eleina Salgia, Weinberg’s sophomore, pre-medical sociology student. That word you just heard – “distro” – is something you’ll hear a lot when people talk about finding the best classes. It is the abbreviation of “distribution need”. Schools like Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences, Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications, and School of Communication have these requirements to expose students to academic disciplines beyond their major.

ELEINA SALGIA: Honestly, outside of my STEM courses, I look for courses that are a bit easier, usually without exams, but also courses that people say are really interesting.

SAUL ROSE: One of Salgia’s favorite casts was Religion 172: “Introduction to Religion, Media, and Culture.” She used the fall of her sophomore year to complete Weinberg’s fifth distribution area: Ethics and Values.

ELEINA SALGIA: We talked about a variety of different topics in the media ranging from video games to podcasts to cults.

SAUL ROSE: Salgia says the part of the class she will remember the most is learning about the history of cults and how people get involved in them.

ELEINA SALGIA: You hear a lot about this term, but you never really understand what it means and how people get involved with it, and just learning about it has been (a) really eye-opening experience, that a lot of people in cults are really vulnerable and take advantage of.

SAUL ROSE: When it comes to finding fun and interesting courses, a four-letter acronym comes to mind.

JACK RYZENMAN: Fortunately, Northwestern has CETCs.

ELEINA SALGIA: All of the CETCs for the teacher were amazing.

SAUL ROSE: CETC stands for Course and Teacher Evaluation Council. Each term, students complete assessments on each course they take, answering questions such as how the professor stimulated their interest in the subject or how many hours they spend in the course per week.

JACK RYZENMAN: The management of what your courses will be, even before taking the courses, can be done by consulting the CETCs.

SAUL ROSE: By using CETCs and word of mouth, students may have their eyes set on certain classes in the future. While Ryzenman’s downfall is packed with courses for his data science major, he said he hopes for the chance to take the legendary “Marriage 101” course on building romantic, lasting relationships.

JACK RYZENMAN: My sister is currently in first here at Northwestern, and she takes it and she loves it.

SAUL ROSE: Salgia said she hopes to delve into departments beyond her fields of study.

ELEINA SALGIA: I think there is a communication course on children’s culture or children’s stories. It seems really interesting to me. And then I also really want to take an RTVF course – basically anything to do with screenwriting.

SAUL ROSE: You might find yourself hunting ghosts, or maybe you’ll end up learning more about cults. But one thing is certain: you will never know where the courses you enroll in will take you.

