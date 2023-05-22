The Heartbreaking Reason Why Priyanka Chopra Was Pushed To Quit Bollywood / Bright Side





Priyanka Chopra got candid about why she had to quit her career in Bollywood despite her huge success there. We admire her courage to speak out about her past issues, and we believe some of us will totally relate to her story. She had problems with people in the industry. Just a few years after winning the Miss World 2000 title, Priyanka was able to build a successful acting career in her native India. But despite being a star there, she ended upmoving to America to start from scratch. The mother-of-one shared that she found it difficult to work alongside certain people in Bollywood and that’s why she decided to move to Hollywood, despite loving her work on Bollywood projects . Speaking about her life-changing decision, the star admitted, I was pushed into a corner in the industry. She explained, I had people not casting me, I had beef with people. Chopra, who noted that she was not good at playing this game, realized at that point that she needed a break. She also became a singer at some point. EROS INTERNATIONAL MEDIA / Album/NEWS FROM THE EAST Hence, the actress took time off from her acting career in India when she had the opportunity to travel to the United States and work in the music industry. This opportunity eventually led her to sign a contract with Interscope Records as a singer in the early 2010s. She explainWhen this music thing happened, I was like, you know what, I’m going to go to America. On collaborate with artists like Pitbull and Will.i.Am, Priyanka found that her talents were better suited to acting than music. As a result, she started pursuing roles in Hollywood because, in her own words, she felt like she was in trouble at home anyway just by being cast in the kind of movies I wanted to play. She also made it big in Hollywood. And in 2015, the actress landed the main role in the series Quantico in which she played for 3 years. She remindedThis audition at this phase of my life really defined me. From then on, Chopra maintained a thriving career in Hollywood, appearing in several successful films, including Baywatch And Matrix resurrections. AP/Associated Press/East News She also found love after moving to Hollywood and starting the aroma with Nick Jonas, whom she married in 2018. The couple, whose love story sounds like a fairy tale, became parents with the birth of their beautiful daughter, Malti.

