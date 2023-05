Southern actor Sarath Babu dies aged 71. Kamal Haasan pays tribute

The image was shared on Twitter. (courtesy: itisprashanth) New Delhi: Southern veteran actor Sarath Babu died today in a hospital in Hyderabad at the age of 71. He had been hospitalized for the past month and was being treated for multiple organ failure, the hospital said. He was brought to AIG Hospitals on April 20, 2023 in critical condition with multi-organ failure due to multiple myeloma. As an immunocompromised patient, he was cared for by a multidisciplinary team and was supported with a mechanical ventilator for the lungs, dialysis support for the kidneys, among other therapies. He succumbed to his illness despite the best resuscitation measures. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and fans,” AIG Hospitals said in a statement. Sarath Babu who has acted with Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, NTR, Chiranjeevi and other big stars is known for his work in Telugu and Tamil cinema. Many Southern industry players paid tribute to the late actor following his death. Kamal Haasan tweeted: “A great actor and a great friend, Sarath Babu passed away. The days I performed with him are a shadow in my mind. Introduced by my guru (Balachander) in Tamil. He excelled in many many timeless roles. Cinema has lost a good actor. I pay tribute to him. , . . . . . Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 22, 2023 Wonderful to have met this ever smiling soul. I will treasure his warmth and encouragement throughout his career. Thank you dear Sarath Babu for everything. RIP, tweeted Prakash Raj. Wonderful to have met this ever smiling soul. I will treasure his warmth and encouragement throughout my career. Thanks dear #SarahBabu for everything . RIP pic.twitter.com/mSdmX8vN87 Prakash Raj (@prakashraj) May 22, 2023 Sarath Babu, who was born Satyam Babu Dixitulu, made his debut in 1973 with the Telugu film Rama Rajam and later worked with K Balachander in Pattina Pravesam. It became popular with veteran directors Nizhalgal Nijamagiradhu, with Kamal Haasan. Along with Rajinikanth, Sarath Babu appeared in films like Annamalai And Muthu. Sarath Babu’s film credits also included Malayalam films such as Sarapancharam and Kannada movies like ranachandi And Amrutha Varshini. He was last seen in the Tamil film Vasantha Mullai and played a role in Pawan Kalyan Vakeel Saab.

