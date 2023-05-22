Sabu Dastagir, Hollywood actor turned American aviator > Air Force > Article Display

Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is a time when we reflect on the endless tapestry of cultures across our country and celebrate the inspiring contributions of Americans to our history. I would like to share the story of an American Airman whose story I learned about later in my career but wish I had known much sooner.

Sabu Dastagir was a Native American actor best known for his work in Hollywood during the 1930s and 1940s. He was born in 1924 in Mysore, India, and was discovered by a producer when he was 13 years old. Known as “Sabu”, he starred in film roles such as Rudyard Kipling’s “The Thief of Baghdad” and “The Jungle Book”. He eventually obtained his American citizenship, and in 1960 Sabu was inducted into Hollywood’s “Walk of Fame”.

Like other Hollywood actors during World War II, such as Jimmy Stewart and Clark Gable, Sabu chose to enlist in the Army Air Forces. He served as a tail gunner, primarily in the Pacific Theater with the 370th Bomb Squadron, part of the 307th Bomb Group. During this period, Cap. Dastagir flew dozens of combat missions. For his bravery, he was awarded five Air Medals, as well as the Distinguished Air Force Cross with “Valour”, one of the highest honors that can be bestowed on an airman.

Tragically, Dastagir died in 1963 at the age of 40. With the passing of so many of the “Greatest Generation”, many of their individual stories of bravery have faded. I came across Sabu’s story later in my Air Force career. I always wondered why I never heard or read more about him. Looking back, I wish I had heard of him much earlier. As an American Indian, I sought service in the Air Force early in life, wanting to become a leader. Many in my community viewed my path as non-traditional. I was often expected to be a doctor or a lawyer, and people balked at my desire to attend the US Air Force Academy. If they had known Sabu’s story of bravery, they might have seen my aspirations in a different light!

Fortunately, I had parents and teachers who encouraged me to pursue my dreams, so I did. Were there any challenges? Absolutely. There have always been opponents who have preferred to put me in a box that suits traditional prejudices. Today, I find the term non-traditional less useful to airmen and Guardians serving or even candidates considering serving. Our country’s next greatest generation is “dreaming to the extreme” every day and as our nation becomes more diverse, more and more AANHPI are stepping up, raising their right hands and joining the long blue line.

But knowing Sabu’s story, being armed with his legacy of bravery every day, is a game-changer. When you hear the stories of people you can relate to, suddenly even the toughest challenges become possible. In my case, it took a few tries to get accepted into the air force academy. I believe this is the lasting legacy of pioneers like Sabu Dastagir: they give us the courage to believe in ourselves, to keep trying and to persevere despite the challenges we face.

In 2008, I had the chance to fly to Afghanistan with a C-17 Globemaster III crew. We came from all walks of life: Japanese, Americans, blacks, whites, Christians, Hindus, etc. During a stopover in Europe, we had the chance to interact with citizens in a local pub. A citizen approached us and remarked that he had a hard time believing that we could function as a team with so many cultural differences. He thought the plane would eventually crash. Of course, my crew reacted in unison: “This is what makes America so strong!” Airmen and Guardians represent the full range of cultures across our country. Their presence continually broadcasts that the true strength of our nation does not rest entirely on the example of our power, but rather on the power of our example.

In the end, stories matter. Representation matters. That’s why I’m proud to reveal the little-known story of Sgt. Sabu Dastagir, an American airman. If I had known about his story of bravery when I was younger, it probably would have made applying for the academy a little less daunting. This is the power of an Airman’s legacy and its impact on future generations. I recently attended the graduation of our new interns at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. After watching the inspiring pass-in review, I’ll rest easy knowing that, armed with Sabu’s legacy, our next greatest generation is ready to meet the challenges of the future.

This is what makes America strong and resilient. Let us remember all Airmen and Guardians, past, present and future. We are brash and sometimes rude, bold by birth and always ready to break boundaries – it’s in our DNA as a service and heritage as Airmen. We are the best in the world at what we do. One team, one fight, none is more important than another, and always ready to fly, fight and win!