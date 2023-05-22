Entertainment
New York Times Hardcover Bestsellers Week Ended May 6
The hardcover rankings reflect sales for the week ended May 6, which were reported confidentially by vendors with a wide range of general interest titles. Every week, thousands of diverse outlets report their actual sales on hundreds of thousands of individual titles. The panel of reporting retailers is comprehensive and reflects sales at stores of all sizes and demographics in the United States.
1. HAPPY PLACE, by Emily Henry. (Berkley) A former couple pretend to be together for the sake of their friends during their annual Maine getaway.
LAST WEEK: 1
WEEKS ON LIST: 2
2. FOURTH WING, by Rebecca Yarros. (Red Tower) Violet Sorrengail is pressured by the Commanding General, who is also her mother, to become a candidate for the Elite Dragon Riders.
LAST WEEK:
WEEKS ON LIST: 1
3. 23 MIDNIGHT, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro. (Little, Brown) The 23rd book in the Womens Murder Club series. Lindsay Boxer tracks down a copycat killer.
LAST WEEK:
WEEKS ON LIST: 1
4. THE WATER COVENANT, by Abraham Verghese. (Grove) Three generations of a family living on the Malabar Coast in southern India suffer the loss of a family member by drowning.
LAST WEEK:
WEEKS ON LIST: 1
5. CHEMISTRY LESSONS, by Bonnie Garmus. (Doubleday) A scientist and single mother living in 1960s California becomes the star of a TV cooking show.
LAST WEEK: 3
WEEKS ON LIST: 52
6. THE WEDDING PLANNER, by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte) A single wedding planner faces problems, secrets and scandals.
LAST WEEK:
WEEKS ON LIST: 1
7. SIMPLY LIES, by David Baldacci. (Grand Central) A former detective becomes the prime suspect in a murder case involving a mob-linked man who was in witness protection.
LAST WEEK: 2
WEEKS ON LIST: 3
8. THE SECRET BOOK OF FLORA LEA, by Patti Callahan Henry. (Atria) When an illustrated book offering potential clues arrives years after World War II, a woman in London delves into her past.
LAST WEEK:
WEEKS ON LIST: 1
9. HELLO MAGNIFICENT, by Ann Napolitano. (Dial) In this tribute to Louisa May Alcotts Little Women, a young man’s dark past resurfaces as he gets to know the family of his college sweetheart.
LAST WEEK: 6
WEEKS ON LIST: 8
10. TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, by Gabrielle Zevin. (Knopf) Two friends find their partnership difficult in the world of video game design.
LAST WEEK: 7
WEEKS ON LIST: 32
11. HANG THE MOON, by Jeannette Walls. (Scribner) Nine years after being hunted, a young woman returns to reclaim her place in her family and becomes a smuggler.
LAST WEEK: 8
WEEKS ON LIST: 6
12. THE PASSOR, by Justin Cronin. (Ballantine) A man who accompanies retirees to an island where their bodies are renewed and their memories erased challenges everything he once believed.
LAST WEEK:
WEEKS ON LIST: 1
13. IT’S ENDING WITH US, by Colleen Hoover. (Atria) A battered woman raised in an abusive home tries to stop the cycle of violence.
LAST WEEK: 10
WEEKS ON LIST: 3
14. SUMMER IN SAG HARBOUR, by Sunny Hostin. (Tomorrow) Olivia Jones delves into her family’s past in a historically black seaside community on Long Island.
LAST WEEK:
WEEKS ON LIST: 1
15. REMARKABLY BRIGHT CREATURES, by Shelby Van Pelt. (Ecco) A widow working nights at the Sowell Bay Aquarium is helped to solve a mystery by a giant Pacific octopus who lives there.
LAST WEEK: 13
WEEKS ON LIST: 16
1. THE BET, by David Grann. (Doubleday) Survivors of a wrecked British ship on a covert mission during an Imperial war with Spain have different accounts of events.
LAST WEEK: 1
WEEKS ON LIST: 3
2. THE LIGHT WE CARRY, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady shares personal stories and the tools she uses to deal with difficult situations.
LAST WEEK: 2
WEEKS ON LIST: 25
3. OUTLIVE, by Peter Attia with Bill Gifford. (Harmony) A look at recent scientific research on aging and longevity.
LAST WEEK: 3
WEEKS ON LIST: 6
4. LOOK FOR ME THERE, by Luke Russert. (Harper Horizon) The Emmy Award-winning journalist shares how he mourned his late father and sought to find his own way.
LAST WEEK:
WEEKS ON LIST: 1
5. SPARE, by Prince Harry. (Random House) The Duke of Sussex details his struggles with the Royal Family, the loss of his mother, his service in the British Army and his marriage to Meghan Markle.
LAST WEEK: 8
WEEKS ON LIST: 17
6. LESSONS LEARNED AND CHERISHED, by Deborah Roberts. (Andscape) Celebrity essays on life-changing teachers.
LAST WEEK:
WEEKS ON LIST: 1
7. I’m Glad My Mother Is Dead, by Jennette McCurdy. (Simon & Schuster) The actress and filmmaker describes her eating disorder and her difficult relationship with her mother.
LAST WEEK: 7
WEEKS ON LIST: 39
8. THE HISTORY OF ART WITHOUT MEN, by Katy Hessel. (Norton) An overview of over 300 works of art from the Renaissance to the present day by women artists.
LAST WEEK:
WEEKS ON LIST: 1
9. GREEN LIGHTS, by Matthew McConaughey. (Crown) The Oscar-winning actor shares excerpts from the journals he kept for 35 years.
LAST WEEK: 4
WEEKS ON LIST: 92
10. POVERTY, THROUGH AMERICA, by Matthew Desmond. (Crown) The author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning book Evicted examines the ways wealthy Americans are keeping the poor poor.
LAST WEEK: 10
WEEKS ON LIST: 7
11. THE YANKEES OF 1998, by Jack Curry. (Twelve) The sportswriter looks back 25 years on the successful New York Yankees team that played that season.
LAST WEEK:
WEEKS ON LIST: 1
12. TELL ME EVERYTHING, by Minka Kelly. (Holt) The actress and philanthropist shares stories of adversity on her path to professional success.
LAST WEEK:
WEEKS ON LIST: 1
13. YOU CAN’T PLEASURE ABOUT THIS, by Kat Timpf. (Broadside) Gutfeld’s co-host! and the Fox News contributor gives her take on free speech and comedy. (b)
LAST WEEK: 6
WEEKS ON LIST: 3
14. HONEY, BABY, OWN ME, by Laura Dern and Diane Ladd. (Grand Central) Conversations on personal matters from a mother and daughter who are also award-winning actors.
LAST WEEK: 9
WEEKS ON LIST: 2
15. QUANTUM SUPREMACY, by Michio Kaku. (Doubleday) Ways quantum computing could help society.
LAST WEEK:
WEEKS ON LIST: 1
___ The New York Times Bestsellers are compiled and archived by the New York Times News Department’s Bestseller Lists Office and are separate from the culture, publicity and business aspects of The New York Times Co. More information on rankings and methodology:nytimes.com/books/bestsellers/methodology
