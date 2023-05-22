Was Bollywood director insulted by Vikram..?





Was the bollywood director insulted by Vikram…!? Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap said that although he wanted to do a movie with South Star hero Vikram, he didn’t respond. He revealed that he had done a movie with rahul bhatt which he wanted to do with him. The film “Kennedy” by Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap has been selected for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The film has been selected for a midnight screening. The premiere of this film will take place soon. He is currently in France and told essential things about this film.

Anurag wrote the story imagining Vikram. “Kennedy” stars rahul bhatt, Sunny Leone and Abhilash Tapliyal in the lead roles. The film revolves around an ex-cop who suffers from insomnia. This film is made with a story that no one has touched until now. Speaking to Film Companion as part of the Cannes Film Festival, Anurag said he actually doesn’t want to make this movie starring Rahul Bhatt. He said he imagined someone else as the hero and wrote the story for this movie. This is why the name “Kennedy” was given to this film. So far, the hero he envisioned was none other than Tamil star hero Vikram.



What is the reason for naming ‘Kennedy’?

In fact, Vikram’s real name is Kennedy. The film is shot with him as the hero, so the film was named “Kennedy”. Anurag says he contacted vikram after the story was ready. However, he said that no matter how many times he contacted him, Vikram did not respond. As there was no response from him, he said he took Rahul Bhatt as a hero. He said rahul liked the script he gave. He explained that it was very wonderful. Anurag said that rahul allocated 8 months time for this movie. Anurag recently attended the premiere of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” at the Cannes Film Festival with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. He was accompanied by director Vikramaditya Motwane. Anurag continues to document his journey to Cannes 2023. He continues to share Cannes Film Festival related photos and videos on his Instagram. Anurag Kashyap’s daughter aka recently got engaged to her boyfriend Shane. Their engagement took place in Bali, Indonesia. alia made this official via her instagram account. Currently, their engagement photos are doing the rounds on the net.

