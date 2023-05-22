South Florida writer on frontline of Hollywood strike speaks out

Franchesca Ramsey, a native of West Palm Beach, is a veteran TV screenwriter and actress who has written for Hollywood productions such as the iCarly revival series, the Academy Awards and The Nightly Show Starring Larry Wilmore.

She is also one of approximately 11,500 film and television screenwriters who are members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) who began striking May 2 after talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers broke down. (AMPTP).

The strike has already clouded late-night TV shows like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and Saturday Night Live and delayed the making of scripted TV shows.

The WGA is seeking better salaries, new contracts for the streaming age and safeguards against the use of AI-based workarounds.

In an interview with WLRN, Ramsey said she was particularly “worried about the potential use of AI.”

“We have put on the table the position that we don’t want AI to actually be involved in writing or rewriting scripts and we don’t want AI to be trained to write scripts using our property intellectual,” Ramsey said.

And the AMPTP flatly rejected that proposal and instead offered to have an annual meeting with us on the technology, which is very broad, she said.

Ramsey worries that writers “who are already struggling to make ends meet may earn less income” if AI is implemented in the writing process.

At some point the technology becomes so advanced that no writer is needed at all,” Ramsey added. And I don’t believe that will make a quality product. But I also believe it will hurt writers in the long run.

The AMPTP released a four-page response that pushed back against many of the WGA’s proposals and assertions, saying that the use of AI, for example, needs a lot more discussion because writers want to be able to use this technology in the part of their creation process, without changing how credits are determined, which is complicated given that AI material cannot be copyrighted.

The AMPTP added that the current WGA agreement already defines a writer as excluding any supplier of corporate or impersonal literary material, meaning that only one person can be considered a writer and benefit from the terms and conditions of the agreement. basic agreement.

Even the famous actor Sean Penn criticized Hollywood producers on the issue of AI.

There are a lot of new concepts being thrown around, including the use of AI. It strikes me as a human obscenity that producers object to it, Penn said, speaking at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Friday.

The AMPTP, in the days after the strike began, said in a statement that it had presented an offer with generous pay increases for writers as well as streaming residual improvements and was ready to improve. its offer but was unwilling to do so due to the magnitude of other proposals still on the table that the guild continues to insist on.

Courtesy of Franchesca Ramsey Franchesca Ramsey (left), Shamikah Christina Martinez and comedian Will Miles (right) take a photo during the writer’s strike march in Los Angeles. May 3, 2023

Ramsey argues that the AMPTP fails to understand the key role of writers in the creation of films and television programs.

They only think about the end result. And what we ask is to be part of the process in a genuine way and in a way that is also financially compensated.

Hollywood’s last strike, by the same union in 2007 and 2008, took three months to resolve. With no talks or even talk plans underway between the two sides, it’s unclear how long writers will have to go without pay, or how many major productions will be delayed, shortened, or scrapped.

Said Ramsey: We are ready to fight as long as necessary because we know this fight is worth it and we believe we will win.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Courtesy of Franchesca Ramsey / Writer and actor Shamikah Christina Martinez (left), Kay Connon (WGA bargaining committee) and writer and actor Franchesca Ramsey (right) join the Hollywood writer’s strike in Los Angeles, In California. May 11, 2023

Copyright 2023 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3FM.