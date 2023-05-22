Bollywood’s biggest party, aka the IIFA Awards, is taking place on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi this weekend!

The IIFA Awards are back this year with Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan as hosts and live performances by Ayushmann Khurana, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan and more!

The countdown to 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) began. As India’s biggest celebration of cinema, music, dance and fashion approaches, Bollywood is gearing up for the biggest holiday in the entire industry, with at least 20 of the A-listers in the industry who are gearing up to be there at the IIFA. They will once again land on the incredible entertainment and action-packed Yas Island in Abu Dhabi from May 25-27 for the highly anticipated Sobha IIFA Weekend 2023 and Nexa Awards, in partnership with Miral and the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi. NEXA continues to be the title sponsor for the seventh consecutive edition and this year we are joined for the first time by Sobha Realty as title sponsor of the IIFA Awards.

The big stage for the awards is once again the world-class Etihad Arena, the largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue in the Middle East, located on the scenic Yas Bay waterfront.Vicky Kaushal And Abhishek Bachchan are all set to host IIFA 2023 and they promise an evening of fun and excitement.

Also Read: Natalie Portmans Dior Haute Couture Dress Gives Us Everything the Princess Feels About Jennifer Lawrence on the Red Carpet, Here’s Everything Our Cannes 2023 Weekend Roundup Has in Store!

The awards will be interspersed with live performances by a cast of mega stars, with Bollywood’s much-loved Bhaijaan, Salman Khan, open the way. Her Cut collaborater, Jacqueline Fernandez, will keep him company, as well as Varun Dhawan And critical i say including horror comedy, Bhediya, made us laugh and scream in equal parts.

Nora Fatehi, Rakul Preet Singh And Ayushmann Khurrana will also set the stage on fire with some very special performances.

IIFA Rocks should be hosted by Farah Khan and another National Award-winning actor, Rajkummar Rao bringing together the best of cinema camaraderie.

IIFA Rocks will also see some of the greatest musical performances from the much-loved music director and vocalist. Amit Trivedi, with several popular singers, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Nucleya, Mika, Sukhbir Singh, Raftaar, Shreya Ghoshal, Anusha Mani And Goldie Sohel.

The most anticipated special addition this year to the Sobha IIFA Rocks is the first edition of an exclusive showcase by renowned designer Manish Malhotra.

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Managing Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said: NEXA has always been at the forefront of innovation and creating flawless experiences that not only impress but inspire. By foraying into the realms of fashion, music and travel, NEXA has managed to create and inspire multiple unique experiences for its customers. It is for this reason that NEXA has collaborated with the IIFA, which is a platform to recognize India’s best creative talents in the world of cinema and celebrate the best of cinematic arts. The association is in its 7th year and NEXA and IIFA are challenging the status quo to create unique and inspiring experiences. With IIFA, we have a perfect partnership as we share a common vision of creating global experiences, which has established the premium imagery of both brands. We look forward to IIFA 2023 to be held on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi to inspire our new-age consumers who seek global experiences in their daily lives.

The IIFA guest list, as always, features several superstar names. This year, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor And Alia Bhat have confirmed their participation, alongside the legendary actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan And Riteish and Genelia D’Souza also be present.

Ayushmann’s brother and Jubilee star, Aparshakti Khurana, and Vicky’s actor-brother, Sunny Kaushal, are among the expected celebrities, as well as Mouni Roy, Fardeen Khan, Esha Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Dia Mirza, Rashee Khanna And Sheeba Chadha to name a few.

Glamorous Bollywood brides will be represented by Neelam Kothari, Bhavna Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh.

Ravi Menon, Co-Chairman of Sobha Realty, said: We are delighted to be the title sponsors of the 23rd IIFA Weekend. The event will see the presence of the whos who of the Indian film industry with the glitz and glamor that make Indian cinema very popular. With a rich performing arts culture in our very country, we are honored to recognize and celebrate the long-standing appeal of Indian cinema and its outstanding contributors. Indian films are watched across the world, and we are pleased to welcome our nation’s many actors, artists and talents, further bringing Indian cinema to a global audience. The IIFA Awards recognize the highest quality and artistic expressions in the Indian film sector, just as we at Sobha Realty recognize the value of quality, artistry and design in our work.

Producer Ramesh Taurani will join the race to be in the IIFA, just like other movie moguls, Boney Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Jayantilal Gada, Anees Bazmee and R Madhavan, who established himself as an actor, director, producer and writer.

One of the highlights of the Sobha IIFA weekend for movie buffs, aspiring filmmakers and enthusiasts is a Master Class, Directors Cut with Kabir Khan.

The Nexa IIFA Awards and Sobha IIFA Weekend will return to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on May 26-27, 2023 for its 23rd edition. The IIFA is the world’s largest celebration of Indian cinema and media event that is poised to bring together the best in music and entertainment under one roof.

Enjoy a weekend full of glitz, glamour, entertainment and fashion, see the stars walk the green carpet and celebrate together as India’s cinematic fraternity, at the Nexa IIFA Awards 2023.