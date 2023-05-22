The Portland Players’ “Full Monty” is full of entertainment





Sometimes it is necessary to step out of our comfort zone to make a real change. In the latest production from The Portland Players, a group of men go far beyond their own. Based on a 1997 British film but set in Buffalo, New York, in the 1980s, the Terrence McNally/David Yazbek musical version of The Full Monty visits depressed but very likeable ordinary guys who have lost their jobs and many of their dignity as they perceive it. Led by Michael Donovan, a talented group of mostly community theater artists quite appropriately tell the story of how a community comes together by putting on a show. The fun, of course, is how they decide, at first reluctantly, to express themselves. Inspired by their spouse’s response to a performance of a men’s strip show, the guys come together, led by out-of-work, boarder, Jerry (Lucas Perry). Haunted by his ex Pam (Jess Libby) and beloved son Nathan (Carter Simpson), Jerry plans to hold a one-night-only gig where he and his friends will prove they still have life in them while throughout their life. how to show a bit of their body to an audience. The show switches between comedic episodes where the guys try to shake off their modesty and more serious moments where they reveal what’s really holding them back. Among the men, Jerry’s good-natured hoodlum friend Dave (Ryan Lane) must overcome his own insecurities while confronting his fiery wife Georgie (Alexandra Magnaud). Timid Malcolm (Tommy Waltz) needs to come out of his shell. Goofy Ethan (Stanley Kimball) must try to stay focused while Harold (Alex Pratt) worries about losing his Vicki (Amy Torrey). Finally, Noah alias Horse (Thomas Smallwood) already has the dance moves but perhaps not the courage to go completely naked on stage. With musical direction by Evan Cuddy and choreography by Tess McLaughlin, there’s a wealth, if not almost an overabundance of good, well-performed numbers in the two-and-a-half-hour show. Elements of folk, funk, rock and regular musical come through seamlessly. Waltz and Kimball found courage together on You Walk with Me. Nancy Durgin, as stage manager, brought the crowd at South Portland’s venerable theater to life after intermission with an omniscient Brownies Showbiz Number. Perry followed with a quietly resonant Breeze Off the River, and the ensemble convinced in their chorus of Let it Go. Lindsay Braverman, Chelsea Miller, Whitney Brown and Steve Riley were also among those who stood out in a melodic and touching show about knowing when to let go of what’s not important and cling on to those you don’t. ‘WE love. Steve Feeney is a freelance writer living in Portland. ” Previous Live music program: tributes to U2 and REM and a performance by Dave Gutter

