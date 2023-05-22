Entertainment
Jeremy Strong Says Logan’s Funeral Is ‘Kendall’s Coronation’ – The Hollywood Reporter
[This story contains major spoilers from the penultimate episode of Succession, “Church and State.”]
The last season of Succession has been going on for consecutive days and the penultimate episode of the HBO series brings with it the day of Logan Roy’s funeral.
Brian Cox previously spoke about how he showed up on set the day they filmed his character’s grand finale to throw the media off the major death spoiler that came earlier in season four. of the Emmy-winning drama: “They made up this scene that I would play in this Uptown church, very posh, big Catholic [church]. … as soon as I got out of the car, [the paparazzi] started clicking. So immediately, I was able to put off the fact that it was my funeral.
The celeb’s funeral was the focus of “Church and State,” written by creator Jesse Armstrong and directed by Mark Mylod. The Big Roy Family Legacy Day brought together nearly every character in the Waystar Royco orbit (including all of Logan’s ex-wives and lovers), and it was also a global event that drew not only the media elite, but also Lukas Matsson of GoJo. (Alexander Skarsgård) and possibly President-elect Jeryd Mencken (Justin Kirk), with the latter participants providing an opportunity for three children Roy, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook), to continue stabbing in the back. each other and strategizing about the impending Gojo-Waystar deal and who will eventually end up on top, amid their palpable grief.
As Mylod explained in his post-episode interview on HBO, Roman started the episode at the peak of sibling rivalry due to his relationship with Mencken and the political boogeyman’s decision to agree to block the deal. GoJo-Waystar, what Roman and Kendall want. . However, he ended the episode bottom after collapsing during his eulogy; after Kendall tells him that he publicly blew it, Kendall takes over and Roman ends the episode masochistically by heading into a sea of protesters and getting a punch in the face. Shiv, meanwhile, is back as she secures a promise from Matsson to be her US CEO, a move that could appease Mencken into not blocking the deal, which she wants.
Speaking on the Succession podcast after the episode, Strong unpacked Kendall’s effective eulogy, which the co-CEO unexpectedly gave in place of Roman and after Logan’s brother Ewan (James Cromwell) painted a rather unpleasant picture. of their late father.
“It’s a wonderful time for Kendall, I think, to come to what he considers to be telling the truth. We saw that in episode six, in the Living+ presentation, there’s a certain sort of of grandeur in his public speaking and he sometimes rises to the occasion, in a character we’ve seen so often miss the mark,” Strong told reporter and host Kara Swisher. “But this one , because he didn’t prepare for it and he didn’t plan to – which probably would have tormented him, and the prepared version, like all of us, might not have been as good – there was something about the gauntlet thrown by Ewan disparaging [Logan’s] memory.”
He continued: “But also, it’s beautiful writing by Jesse that I had very little time to learn (laughing), but that Kendall acknowledges that her father was a bully. That much of what Ewan said is true and that he said it himself; he called it a malignant presence at the end of season two. But I think you see through Kendall’s eyes her reverence for her father. And I think that’s so important that we see that it’s not about market capitalization, but about the life force of man and the things that he has forged.
Strong said Kendall talking about Logan’s legacy like money is the unspoken “dirty secret” and the real reason everyone even attended the funeral. “Money is something that picks up speed and makes the world go round,” he said, adding of the writing, “It’s brilliant talk.”
Swisher pointed to the chess moves Kendall makes in this episode that change her alliances: her longtime assistant Jess (Juliana Canfield) quits over Mencken’s election call and the civil unrest of the penultimate episode (“a real mortal wound”); he recruits both his father’s driver and confidant, Colin (Scott Nicholson), and communications chief Hugo (Fisher Stevens) to continue shaping his media narrative (“he’s getting ready to go into battle”); and, after already making it clear that he’s finally considering kicking out Roman’s co-CEO, he coerces Roman into backing him as they prepare to face Shiv on the board over the GoJo deal ( “a profound transformation”).
So what will Kendall Roy’s endgame look like in the series finale?
“It’s kind of like a Dracarys moment for Kendall,” he said with a laugh, referring to Game Of Thrones. “From the end of episode six, really, I think he can see the endgame. A lot of things happen in the ninth episode. Him feeling blamed for the election and his guilt like that Faustian bargain, really, he’s completely compromised, and he knows it. I think he’s in turmoil. The real moral peril that we see in the previous episode.”
He continued: “But [his ex-wife] Rava [Natalie Gold] calling him about it and taking the kids out of town, then Jess also defected. In a way, his assistant Jess, I mean, she’s such a fantastic character and Juliana Canfield is such a brilliant actress, and I love that they gave her that great scene. But she’s kind of one of the only people left in Kendall. All the others have left. Shiv has a relationship with Tom [Matthew Macfadyen]; other characters that we see in relation to people. And Jess is kind of the only place where Kendall feels safe, so for that to come from there, it’s a real mortal wound for Kendall. He keeps pushing, but he’s really, I think, a little thrown off by it, which only heightens his need to get what he wants. So I think it’s just doubling up.
Strong then explains how Roman’s eulogy mishap opened the door for Kendall regarding the looming question of Succession and who will ultimately be Logan Roy’s successor.
“The hinge of the episode, really, is Roman shit the bed in his speech and Kendall takes over and it’s another triumph. It goes from strength to strength, in a way, and the play the feels. And he feels [it]. They joke about the coronation demolition derby, but it’s her father’s funeral and simultaneously Kendall’s coronation. I’m leaving this church, there’s been a profound transformation from the way I came into this church to the way I’m leaving this church. And the kind of intrigue that simmers with Hugo, there’s just a determination in the character. I think more and more we see that he is the son of Logan Roy and that Logan is his middle name.
The series finale of Succession premieres Sunday, May 28 at 9 p.m. on HBO and Max. follow with THRIt is Succession cover of the last season.
