Facts (and fiction) about the Court of Two Sisters 1832 building | Entertainment/Life





A compelling argument can be made that the courtyard is what put 613 Royal St. on the map. Another can be done that is the jazz brunch that plays there every day. Whichever comes first, chicken or eggs Benedict, there’s no denying that the 191-year-old building occupied by the Court of Two Sisters restaurant has achieved iconic status in New Orleans, a cherished cultural touchstone to residents and tourists. What many may not realize is that 613 Royal has been an enviable address for much longer than the Court of the Two Sisters has been cooking up its grills. Over the years, it’s said to have housed two Louisiana governors, neighbored a future U.S. president, and been linked to everyone from pirate Jean Lafitte to voodoo queen Marie Laveau and Queen Isabella II of Spain.

And, yes, there are even two actual sisters who feature heavily in her storied history. The first recorded structure on the site was built in 1726 less than a decade after the city was founded for Étienne de Périer, then French governor of the Louisiana Territory. (Periers’ legacy, for the record, is largely tied to his brutal suppression of Natchez tribesmen as well as his post-governor stint as a privateer, but that’s another story altogether.) Later, according to legend, the Marquis de Vaudreuil, another governor of Louisiana during the French colonial era, also lived for a time at the Perier house. A description of the property from 1772 describes a six-room structure, a kitchen, a wine cellar, and two small stores.

Simple as it sounds, it was part of what came to be known as Governors Row, a stretch of Royal Street which, in addition to the Governors, housed two Supreme Court Justices and, around 1840, the General of the ‘era. Zachary Taylor, who will rise nine years later to the American presidency. The 3-story brick townhouse that currently occupies 613 Royal was built circa 1832 for the family of Jean Baptiste Zenon Cavalier, then president of the Bank of New Orleans. According to the Collins B. Diboll Vieux Carr New Orleans Historical Collections digital survey, the buildings’ delicate details, including the wrought-iron balconies and ornate cornice imitating garland, suggest that this is the work of the architects Gurlie and Guillot. Unverifiable but undeniably fun to ponder is the legend that Laveau once practiced voodoo in the building’s courtyard well, now known as Devils Wishing Well. Another legend has it that Lafitte triumphantly faced three men in a single night under the once-famous willow tree in the court.

(The willow was real, at least though it was felled by Hurricane Betsy in 1965.) Of all the buildings with unverifiable legends, perhaps the best known concerns its so-called charming gates, which lead to its famous courtyard. Forged in Spain, the iron gates are said to have been blessed by Queen Isabella II to lend charm to anyone who touches them. Getting to know the sisters But who were the sisters whose name the court bears? This story really began in 1886, when 613 Royal was bought by Emile Angaud, whose daughter-in-law of Creole origin, Bertha Comers, opened a lace and haberdashery shop there on the ground floor with her sister Emma. Over the next decade and a half, their two sisters’ boutique would become a go-to purveyor of adornments for everything from Mardi Gras costumes to evening gowns.

Emma was pencil-thin, while Bertha had a well-rounded figure, a great-niece, Norma Monnin Hynes, told The Picayune in a 1990 interview. But it was Bertha who was the most popular. Emma was reserved, almost reclusive, while Bertha was warm and demonstrative. At the turn of the century, with much of the city’s elite moving to more fashionable neighborhoods upriver, triggering the slow-motion transformation of the French Quarter into an immigrant neighborhood, the sisters closed up shop at a some time between 1902 and 1906 (depending on who is telling the story). Change of hours The building would change hands and uses several times over the next few decades. And while entrepreneur Jimmy Cooper is widely credited with introducing the Court of Two Sisters restaurant shortly before World War II, newspaper reports suggest that 613 Royal was commonly referred to as The Court of the Two Sisters as early as 1909, when which his court was already known as one of the most beautiful districts.

A 1933 classified ad in The Times-Picayune shows it was operating as the Court of Two Sisters, a most elaborate beer garden and restaurant in 1933. Either way, he thrived under Cooper’s watch, even when he was shipped off for a three-year stint in the army during the war. He continued to operate the restaurant on his return, through a sensational murder trial in 1954 in which he was eventually acquitted of the bludgeoning death of his wife, and until his own death after collapsing in his apartment above the restaurant two years later, at the age of 43. Back to Glory In 1963, local restaurateur Joe Fein Jr. purchased the building with the goal of restoring it to its former glory. That’s exactly what he did. One could say that he exceeded it.

Today, 60 years later, a third generation of Feins continue to be stewards of the business and ownership of Royal Street. As for the sisters who gave her name to the court? Both married and both widowed. (Twice, in Bertha’s case.) In their later years, they lived together at 1124 N. Dupre St. Emma Camors Musso died on October 31, 1944, at the age of 86. Bertha Camors Angaud Noblet would follow her to the grave on Christmas. She was 84 years old. They are buried together in the family tomb in Saint-Louis Cemetery No. 3, which the Fein family has made a point of maintaining. The memory of the sisters, however, still resides amidst the laughing fountain and sparkling mimosas in their eponymous grand courtyard at 613 Royal. Know of a building in New Orleans that deserves to be featured in this column, or are you just curious about one? Contact Mike Scott at [email protected]

Sources: Times-Picayune archives; New Orleans Historical Collection; CourtOfTwoSisters.com

