Fewer steps at PVR Inox reflect Bollywood’s dwindling fortunes

NEW DELHI : Recent revenue from the newly merged PVR Inox entity showed a 16% drop in ticket sales in the last financial year, compared to the pre-covid year of FY20, as well as a 21% drop in the occupancy rate.

Trade experts say that PVR Inox, which enjoys the maximum presence in northern and western India, has been hit by box office failure in the Hindi language heartland. Other than Pathane which has found favor with audiences all over India, no Hindi film of recent times has penetrated deep into small towns. Meanwhile, the urban and multiplex crowd has mostly shifted to OTT platforms, reducing opportunities for niche or cinema. Furthermore, the increase in the average ticket price (16%) and per person expenditure (30%) showed that unreasonably high fares also spoil the party and alienate the public.

It is clear that the public in northern India is not as loyal to cinemas as those in the south. Even the craze for big stars or their flagship releases is much bigger in the south,” independent business analyst Sreedhar Pillai said. Two of the biggest hits so far this year have been led by Tamil stars, Vijay and Ajith, whose Varisu and Thunivu posted for the Pongal weekend in January, Pillai pointed out.

According to PVR Inoxs revenue, there was a major shift in the mix between Hindi and regional content from pre-pandemic to FY23. While regional language content accounted for 41% of Indian box office before COVID share increased to 54% in FY23. For the box office of PVR Inox alone, the share rose from 23% to 33%. In contrast, Hindi-language films lost their share of the Indian box office, from 44% to 34%, as well as the PVR Inox box office, from 60% to 51%.

PVR Inox did not respond to questions. However, in an earnings statement, the company admitted to the underperformance and volatility “of Hindi films.

The past year marks the first full year of unfettered operations for the exhibition industry. There has been considerable volatility at the box office from quarter to quarter. We believe that the two main factors that plagued the industry with the underperformance of Hindi films in FY23 and the decline in Hollywood releases will both ease in FY23. 24,” Ajay Bijli, Managing Director of PVR INOX said in a statement.

Independent exhibitor Vishek Chauhan said elite multiplex chains like PVR Inox have failed to establish a presence inside South India and are mostly seen as an urban phenomenon. They are also seen as condescending cinema made for the wealthy. What happened after covid is that content-driven cinema with social messaging, starring Ayushmann Khurrana or Akshay Kumar, stopped working and migrated to OTT. People only want to go to the cinema for large-scale movies, also because the prices are so high,” Chauhan said, adding that the multiplex experience is out of reach for the common man.

In an earlier interview, Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures Ltd, said cinemas have always charged varying prices depending on the movies, shows and day of the week. A recent report by media consultancy Ormax said that only 22 million Indian urban adults had watched three or more Hindi movies in a cinema in 2022. The equivalent figure was 35 million before covid.

Over the past decade, box office growth, particularly in Hindi, has been fueled more by rising ticket prices than by attendance. Indeed, the habit of going to the cinema has become increasingly elusive. With a wide range of alternatives for watching movie content, including OTT and linear channels, there is very little incentive for an average Indian in Hindi-speaking markets to visit a movie theatre. And once the habit is broken, it’s hard to get it back,” the report said.

Updated: May 22, 2023, 11:45 PM IST

