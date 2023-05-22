



Ray Stevenson, a veteran actor whose dozens of film and television credits include RRR, THE Thor And Divergent movies, vikings And star wars animated series, which died in Italy on Sunday. He was 58 years old. His representatives at Independent Talent confirmed the news but did not provide details. He recently starred in a historical drama 1242: Gate to the Westreprising the lead role which was originally to be played by Kevin Spacey. Stevenson played main antagonist Scott Buxton in the global box office hit SS Rajamouli RRR and is known for playing Volstagg in Marvel’s Thor franchise and Othere in History’s vikings. He also voiced Gar Saxon in the animated film star wars series The Clone Wars And rebels and was set to join Rosario Dawson in the upcoming Disney+ movie The Mandalorian spin off Ahsoka. Born on May 25, 1964 in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, Stevenson began his screen career in the early 1990s, appearing in European television series and TV movies. Her first big-screen credit was opposite Helena Bonham Carter and Kenneth Branagh in the 1998 drama Paul Greengrass. The Theory of Flight. We then landed roles in feature films such as that of Antoine Fuqua king arthur (2004), Lexi Alexander Punisher: Warzone (2008), the Hughes brothers the book of eli (2010) and Adam McKay the other guys (2010). Ray Stevenson as Volstagg in ‘Thor: The Dark World’ (2017) Stevenson’s next role would be among his most famous, playing Volstagg – an Asgardian member of the Warriors Three – in Marvel’s Branagh-directed Thor (2011). He would reprise the role in a pair of sequels: Alan Taylor’s Thor: The Dark World (2013) and Taika Waititi Thor: Ragnarok (2017). He also played the role of Porthos in Paul WS Anderson The three Musketeers (2011), Firefly in Jon M. Chu GI Joe: Retaliation (2013) and Marcus in 2014 Divergent and its sequel Insurgent the next year. He dominated kill the irishplaying Danny Greene alongside Vincent D’Onofrio, Val Kilmer and Christopher Walken in Jonathan Hensleigh’s 2011 pic based on a true story. On the small screen, with vikings and the star wars series, he starred alongside Poppy Montgomery in the Franco-American series reefbreak, which aired one season on ABC in 2019. He also starred as Titus Pullo in the 2005-07 HBO series Rome and co-starred in the 2017 UK miniseries Relik. Stevenson also played Blackbeard on Starz black sails and guest in series such as Murphy’s Law, Dexter, Crossing Lines, Medici And The Spanish Princess. More recently, he co-starred last year as Commander Jack Swimburne in Season 3 of the German TV series The boat.

