Who is the new Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese?





The Foo Fighters are gearing up for a spirited touring season – their first without drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died in Colombia last year – which kicks off with a date in New Hampshire next week. Take on the challenge of fulfilling Hawkins’ role, as Variety knocked down in January, will be Josh Freese. While the name might not sound entirely familiar at first glance, chances are you’ve heard and even owned a record that mentions it in the credits. Freese joins the band after playing alongside a a starred program for the Hawkins tribute concerts the Foos held in London and Los Angeles last fall. He is also a longtime friend of Grohl and Hawkins and is a seasoned session actor who has performed and toured with rock bands Guns N Roses, A Perfect Circle, Puddle of Mudd, Nine Inch Nails, Weezer, Paramore, the Replacements, Sting and the Vandals, to name a few. Freese most recently played drums for Danny Elfman and the Offspring, who he toured with until last year. He grew up in a musical family, with his father working as a music director at the Walt Disney Company and his mother being a classically trained pianist. He has also released many solo projects where he is credited as a singer, songwriter and instrumentalist. As his experience clearly shows, Freese has no trouble changing his style. Over the years his resume has grown to include over 300 recordings in genres from pop to country, co-writing songs with Queens of the Stone Age, Devo and Sting. With an immaculate reputation as one of the most in-demand session drummers in the business, he has also recorded for Katy Perry, Michael Bubl, Nelly Furtado, Kelly Clarkson, Avril Lavinge, Social Distortion and others. It’s not like I woke up one day and said, I’m going to be a session drummer. It kind of happened, Freese told the blog. Drummers Diary in 2016. Besides having multiple sources of income, I love the variety of playing music with different people in different situations. Maybe if I was the drummer for Muse, I could say, Ok, I’m successful enough where I have nothing to do but focus on my band… Being in a single group… Honestly, I sometimes fantasize about that. I am only human. You can catch Freese and the Foos on the band’s upcoming tour which begins May 24 at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailypress.com/entertainment/ct-ent-foo-fighters-new-drummer-20230521-ojbkwv53ivgt5cnbxxcovh6mzm-story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos