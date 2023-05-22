Bollywood overview: Mouni Roy, Saumya Tandon, Zeenat Aman, and many more…





Mumbai– Veteran actress Zeenat Aman recalled her work with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and said part of the reason they did such a good on-screen “jodi” was their shared work ethic. Veteran actress Zeenat Aman recalled her work with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and said part of the reason they did such a good on-screen “jodi” was their shared work ethic. Zeenat took to Instagram, where she talked about working with Amitabh in the 1981 film “Laawaris,” which also stars Amjad Khan. The story revolves around an orphan who stumbles upon reality in search of his parents. The film became known for its song “Mere Angene Mein Tumhara Kya Kaam Hai”. The second version became very popular due to Bachchan’s comedic performance in drag. The veteran actress shared a photo from the film and wrote, “Laawaris was released 42 years ago on this day May 22, 1981. An old school blockbuster Masala is the story of a man born of an illicit relationship, and includes themes of love, betrayal, murder, and reconciliation. “This is from the song ‘kab ke bichhde hue hum aaj’. I had visited a friend in London and flew straight to Kashmir to arrive in time for this shoot. Director Prakash Mehra was ill, but his excellent team of assistants intervened. Zeenat talked about shooting a song over two or three days “in some of the most breathtaking places” she’s ever been to. “Jumpsuits were all the rage back then, and this purple ensemble was just fabulous! (and why I picked this photo.)” Reminiscing about her work with Big B, she added, “Amit ji and I have had such a long working relationship, and I think part of the reason we’ve done such a good on-screen jodi is our shared work ethic. We were both picky and punctual, which anyone in the industry will agree is not as common among actors as they would like!” “I only remember him being late to perform once in all these years, and that’s a story to tell.”

‘Modern Love Chennai’ actress Ritu Varma says she’s ‘a hopeless romantic in real life’ Mumbai– Actress Ritu Varma, who tries out the role of Mallika in the recently released anthology series Modern Love Chennai, shared that she connects to her character quite well because she herself is a hopeless romantic in the real life. Modern Love Chennai’ is a series of six episodes and sees Ritu in the story titled Kaadhal Enbadhu Kannula Heart Irukkura Emoji’. The story follows his lifelong search for love and the perfect partner, shaped by his cinematic influences. However, there is a twist: she constantly faces failure at every step. Speaking about her role in the series, Ritu Varma shared, “Our episode is a sweet, quirky story about a girl whose idea of ​​romance comes from the movies she watched growing up and how those expectations affect her. his romantic relationships. She added: “But whether she finds the love of her life or not, that’s what it’s all about. I could relate to the character a lot because I’m a hopeless romantic in real life. “I’m a sucker for romance so I could connect to the character a lot. I had a blast shooting it with the whole crew and I hope everyone enjoys watching it.” Produced under the banner of Tyler Durden And Kino Fist, Modern Love Chennai brings together six creators of Indian cinema – Bharathiraja, Balaji Sakthivel, Rajumurugan, Krishnakumar Ramakumar, Akshay Sundher and Thiagarajan Kumararaja. The anthology series is streaming now on Prime Video. “Princess Ariel is one of my favorites,” says Janhvi Kapoor Mumbai– Actress Janhvi Kapoor is a Disney Princess fan and said Ariel from ‘The Little Mermaid’ is one of her favorites. Janhvi was spotted celebrating “The Little Mermaid” at a special themed party with little girls. With lots of cakes, hugs and love, Janhvi relived her childhood and shared a glimpse into the magical world of Princess Ariel with her fans. She said, “My friends, Khushi and I grew up watching and reading about Disney Princesses and Princess Ariel is one of my favorites!” Janhvi added, “I love her colorful and fun spirit and the way she makes her dreams come true. I can’t wait to see the movie and relive my childhood with my girlfriends!” Disney India is set to release “The Little Mermaid” on May 26. On the labor front, Janhvi will next be seen in ‘Bawaal’, ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ and the Telugu film ‘Devara’. Small-Town Singer Inspired Beena Tripathi From ‘Mirzapur’, Rasika Dugal Reveals Mumbai– Actress Rasika Dugal, known for ‘Humorously Yours’, ‘Delhi Crime’ and ‘Mirzapur’, has spoken about the inspiration behind her role as Beena Tripathi in crime drama ‘Mirzapur’. In the show, the actress tries on the character of a sensual woman, who despite her simple way of dressing exudes charm and sensuality. Reflecting on the preparation process, Rasika said, “At first, I was nervous. I wondered if I would be able to pull off the role. “sexy”. She further mentioned, “However, the memory of a young girl I met at a party years before I started working on Mirzapur became my inspiration. She was from a small town, dressed in simple jeans and a T-shirt. She was a singer. Otherwise, she looked like a shy young girl but the moment she started singing, she transformed into a sensual and beautiful woman who caught your attention. This image stuck in my mind and became my inspiration. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rasika recently wrapped filming for the third season of “Mirzapur” which is due out this year. She explored various genres and portrayed different roles in her upcoming projects – “Adhura: Supernatural Thriller”, “Spike: Sports Drama”, “Lord Curzon Ki Haveli: Black Comedy Thriller”, “Fairy Folk: Improv Comedy” and “Little Thomas: Drama.’ Anupam Kher Injures His Shoulder Shooting “Vijay 69”; said, ‘Dart to hai’ Mumbai– Veteran Bollywood star Anupam Kher has injured his shoulder while filming his upcoming movie ‘Vijay 69’. Anupam took to Instagram, where he posted a photo of himself in a scarf. He wrote, “Aap sports film karo aur aap ghaayal na ho!! Aisa kaise ho sakta hai? Tomorrow #vijay69 ki duran ke tir kandhe mein achi khaasi choth lagi. He shared that the injury hurts. “Dart to hai by jab kandhe by sling lagaane vaale bhaiya ne bataaya ki unhone hi @iamsrk and @hrithikroshan ke kandhon ko is sling se sajaaya tha to pata nahin kyon dard ka ehasaas thoda kam ho gaya.” He added, “By waese agar thoda zor se khaansun toh muh se halki si cheeh zaroor nikalti hai! The effort to smile in the photo is genuine! Ek do dinon baad shoots jaari rahegi. “Waese maa ne suna to boli, ‘Aur dikha apni body ko duniya ko!! I started looking at you. I replied, ‘Mom! Emperors fall on the battlefield. What will fall in those drops that make your hair fall to your knees Maa jhaapad maarte maarte rukh gayi. The film will tell the life of a man who decides to participate in a triathlon competition at the age of 69. Parineeti realized Raghav was ‘the one’ during ‘having breakfast together’ Mumbai– Actress Parineeti Chopra has opened up about the moment she realized her fiancé and AAP leader Raghav Chadha was “the one” for her. Parineeti took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of photos from her engagement, which also feature her sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas and other family members. Parineeti captioned the post, “When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew – I had met this one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be soothing, peaceful and inspiring. “His support, humor, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living in a dream – a dream that unfolds beautifully amidst the love, laughter, joy. emotion and tons of dancing! Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in New Delhi at the Kapurthala house on May 13. On the acting front, Parineeti will be seen sharing the screen with Diljit Dosanjh in Imtiaz Ali’s directorial ‘Chamkila’. The film is said to be inspired by Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. (IANS)

