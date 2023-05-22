‘Thor’, ‘RRR’, ‘Ahsoka’ actor was 58





Ray Stevenson, a veteran character actor best known for his roles in the “Thor” film franchise, “RRR” and the upcoming “Ahsoka” series, died Sunday at age 58. His publicist Nicki Fioravante confirmed the actor’s death, four days before his birthday, to USA TODAY in an email Monday. No additional details were shared about his death. His career began in the 1990s with television appearances before making his film debut in Paul Greengrass’ 1998 film “The Theory of Flight”. Stevenson is known for his role as Dagonet, one of the knights of the round table, in the adventure film “King Arthur” by Antoine Fuqua in 2004, which earned him international fame. He landed a starring role in Marvel’s “Punisher: War Zone” in 2008, released months after his first starring role in the horror movie “Outpost.” Aside from the first three “Thor” films, in which he played Volstagg, his other prominent film roles included Marcus Eaton in the “Divergent” trilogy, Cobra Demolitions expert Firefly in “GI Joe: Retaliation” and as retired secret agent Frank Martin Sr. in “The Transporter: Refueled.” Stevenson played Governor Scott Buxton in the critically acclaimed “RRR” in 2022. On the small screen, his role as Titus Pullo in ‘Rome’ sparked his career in the United States, earning him a Screen Actors Guild card at the age of 44. He was also Blackbeard in the Starz series “Black Sails” and Commander Jack Swinburne in the 2022 German TV series “Das Boot”. Stevenson has done voice work in “Star Wars Rebels” and “The Clone Wars” as Gar Saxon, and had a role in the upcoming Star Wars limited series “Ahsoka.” In an interview with Behind the scenes in 2020Stevenson said his acting idols were “people like Lee Marvin (and) Gene Hackman”. “Never a bad performance, and brave and fearless in this caliber,” Stevenson said. “It was never the young, hot main man; it was men I could relate to.” Stevenson has three projects slated for release soon, including “Cassino at Ischia,” “Gateway to the West,” and the upcoming Disney+ limited series “Ahsoka.” Stevenson was born on a British Army base in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, on May 25, 1964, according to IMDb. He moved with his family to the UK when he was 8 years old and later traveled to Cramlington, Northumberland, where he spent most of his childhood, according to IMDb. The actor married Ruth Gemmel in 1997 before the couple separated in 2005. He is survived by two children, Sebastiano Derek Stevenson and Leonardo George Stevenson, whom he shared with partner Elisabetta Caraccia. Contribute: The Associated Press

