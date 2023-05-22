When Coney Island in Cincinnati opens and what’s new this year





Just in time for summer, Coney Island adds a slew of new attractions and prepares to reopen for the 2023 season. Coney Island will expand its land-based attractions this year. The park will add four new pickleball courts, disc golf and an all-new Sports Alley, filled with activities and a combination of sports and games. Its existing attractions: Storybook Paddleboats and Cincy Mini-Golf, will also reopen and remain free for passholders and guests from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. Ready to plan your visit to Coney Island this year? Here’s what you need to know. When does Coney Island reopen? Coney Island will open for the 2023 season on May 27. What’s new at Coney Island this year? Here’s an overview of what’s in Sports Alley: Soccer Pool: A mix of soccer and pool, where players compete on a large pool table at ground level and hit a white soccer ball to knock their teams’ colored balls into the side pockets. Street Curling: Players will slide heavy stones on a synthetic surface towards a target to earn points. Poultry: Three lanes will be available in this bowling and soccer combination where players will throw a soccer ball to knock down pins. Equipment rental for the three activities is free by leaving an ID or a season pass with an accompanying person. New this year are the four pickleball courts, which are currently under construction. Once open, court rentals will be available hourly at Coney Island Guest Services counters for $20 per hour from 10:00 a.m. until closing time at 8:00 p.m. Discounts are available for Adventure Pass holders. The park has not released an opening date for the courts. Coney Island also has a four-hole disc golf course. Guests may bring their own discs, and a limited number of discs will be available free of charge. How much are Coney Island tickets? Coney Island Deals daily tickets And season passes. Daily tickets Weekend 2023 daily ticket: $17 for juniors, $24.50 for general admission.

Weekend ticket after 4 p.m. 2023: $8.99 for juniors, $12.99 for general admission. Season passes Coney Island Adventure Pass $170 for general admission (8 to 61 years old), $155 for seniors (62 years old and over) and $120 for juniors (2 to 7 years old).

Includes four free bring-a-friend tickets, 20% off daily tickets at the door, exclusive early entry to Sunlite Water Adventure, 15% off merchandise, and the chance to bring a cooler to Sunlite Water Adventure. Coney Island Splash Pass $120 for general admission (8 to 61 years old), $105 for seniors (62 years old and over) and $70 for juniors (2 to 7 years old).

Includes two free bring-a-friend tickets, 15% off daily tickets at the door, and 10% off merchandise. When is Summerfair 2023? The 56th annual Summerfair will return to Coney Island June 2-4, featuring works from more than 325 artists and vendors. Summer Fair 2023:It’s almost back to Coney Island! Here’s everything you need to know

