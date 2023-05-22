A Bollywood Musical – Saathee Magazine

By Raajeev Aggerwhil

Last month, when my wife and I were returning from Goa to the United States, we decided to make a one-day stopover in Mumbai so that we could do some shopping. A one-day break would also prepare us for the long trip back to the United States. The problem was that our flight to Mumbai would arrive just after midnight on Sunday and our outbound flight to the US was at 2am on Monday morning. By the time we would arrive at the hotel in Mumbai and depart for the airport, we would only have 6 p.m. However, as an experienced traveler, I knew that most hotels charged according to check-in and check-out times rules. According to hotel rules, our 6pm stay was spread over two days, which meant we had to pay for two nights.

I wanted to stay in a really nice hotel, but paying $500 for a two day stay seemed like a waste of money. Also, the problem was that some luxury hotels offered an elaborate breakfast with over 200 items covering a dozen cuisines. At first glance this seems like an added bonus, but this was a problem for us as all hotels stopped serving breakfast at 10am. As my wife pointed out, having slept in at 3am, we didn’t want to be under the pressure of missing out on the gourmet feast. We would also miss breakfast on the second day as we would end up eating on the airline meals served on 1ft x 6in plastic trays. No, the exorbitant price and the guilt of not having taken advantage of the culinary privilege made it necessary to choose a 3 star hotel at a reasonable price.

I made a last attempt to book a 4 star hotel within an acceptable price range. During my search for reasonable deals, I found a direct contact for Lemon Tree. I had stayed at the Lemon Tree Hotel in Bangalore a few years ago and was satisfied with their quality. When I called the gentleman, he was friendly. I explained my dilemma of an 18 hour stay spanning two hotel days. He assured me he could accommodate us on a one day booking and sent me three different hotel room options with photos on WhatsApp. Since I consider myself luxuriously frugal, I chose the deluxe package at $125 per day. It also came with a free shuttle to and from the airport. I was happy to have found an amazing deal and for the next two days continued to marvel at my negotiating skills. The day before leaving Goa, the gentleman from Lemon Tree asked me to send money via Net Banking to Lemon Trees bank account. He sent me the account number via WhatsApp.

I offered to pay by credit card, but he said the discounted rate only applied if I paid electronically. I may be thrifty, but I’m no sucker. I called my banker from the same bank, and he confirmed that the account number did not belong to a hotel but to an individual. I also called the front desk of Lemon Tree hotels in Mumbai, and they confirmed that they do not have an account with this bank. I then told the individual he was a fraudster and blocked him on WhatsApp. Since the best rate Lemon Tree was offering for my 2 day stay was $400, I decided to get a 3 star hotel using Priceline.

The hotel we found near Andheri West was about $50 a night, so it didn’t cost us if we had to pay for two days. They had great reviews that the staff were very friendly and helpful. I knew from experience that hotel ratings in India were inflated so that a 3 star hotel in India would be equivalent to a 2 star hotel in the US. I was wrong. We arrived at the hotel late Saturday evening. The hotel looked ok from the outside and the rooms were ok with clean sheets and towels. A/C worked and there was hot and cold water coming out of a good shower. There was no need for a bucket and a cup. The rooms were extremely small, less than the size of a regular room.

I may have lived too long in the United States, so I take a lot of comfort for granted. It was a 1 star hotel at best. Motel 6 is much better than a hotel like this. However, as Priceline reviews indicated the staff were very friendly and that made up for the poor amenities. We were happy because the main purpose of our trip to Mumbai was to shop and pack our things for our trip home.

The next day we took an Uber and headed to Linking Road and Khar for shopping. On the way back, as our car stopped at a traffic light near Juhu, my wife pointed to Amitabh Bachchans’ bungalow. The driver mentioned that he gives darshan every Sunday morning. Just then we saw a white Mercedes S550 pull into the driveway. I wondered if my favorite Bollywood icon was in the car with her family. I thought of the comeback noticed he did in the movie Mohabbatein. I told my son that just over 20 years ago the Bollywood superstar was on the verge of bankruptcy after his business failed and he pleaded with Yash Raj Chopra for a job. He, due to his immense talent, creativity and perseverance, had defied age and changed the Bollywood industry.

At that moment we heard a knock on the car door. A street vendor was selling a bouquet of roses in a tube. My wife, out of curiosity, asked him how much. He said 250 rupees. Tube roses are my wife’s favorite flowers. I’ve been married long enough to know that. However, I knew we would only have two hours to savor the smell of the flowers in our room before leaving for the airport. I shyly asked my wife if she wanted it. She says, There is no interest. No, it’s useless. The seller must have felt some confusion and he repeated his offer several times. My wife kept saying no. Then suddenly, he shouted Chalo. 100 rupees. 100 rupees. It was too good to be true. My wife said, Listen. Koi jarorat nahin. Bekar jayenge. Listen. There is no interest. They will get lost.

At that point, I made an executive decision and waved to him that I wanted to buy them, but the light turned green. The poor merchant nodded that he would make the sale well. Passing the house of Amitabh Bachchans on the right, we saw the merchant in his thirties running beside our car on the left. He ran and ran. At our insistence, the driver slowed down a bit, but he had to keep going because there was no immediate place to stop. The young entrepreneur continued to follow. He had to make the sale. Seconds after we stopped, he came over and handed the perfume Rajnigandha flowers. I handed him the 100 rupee note I had in my hand and we left.

Later in my car, I regretted giving her more. He deserved it. There is no social security system, no unemployment benefits and no government subsidies. I pointed out to my son how hunger adds clarity to life. It motivates us. It drives us to excel. I wanted to remind him how privileged he and his brothers were to live a comfortable life in the United States, but I decided not to. I realize that our younger generation has its own issues, whether it’s related to social media, peer pressure, or finding meaningful, well-paying work.

Back in our 1 star hotel room, we had to stuff all the items from our shopping bags into our suitcases, so we started unpacking and repacking. In the cramped quarters, it was difficult to find space to move between the three of us and all our luggage. As we packed a suitcase, we had to move to a different area to start a new suitcase.

When we were about to check out, I wrote a thank you note for the cleaning staff, as I always do when checking out of a hotel room. However, instead of $5, I hid Rs. 200 under the vase which also contained the Rajnigandha flowers. On the plane, as I ignored the flight attendant’s instructions on how to fasten the seat belts, I looked out at the dimly lit slums next to Chattrapati Shivaji airport, se -saying the largest in Asia. I thought of the hungry flower seller who made the sale. Maybe he lived here. I thought of the hotel employees in Andheri West who were so eager to help me with my luggage for a small tip. Maybe they lived here. I thought of the scammer who tried to scam me for 10,000 rupees. He certainly didn’t live here. There are enough suckers in the world. I thought about Ravine Boythe Bollywood film which was presented by India at the Oscars three years ago and which was shot here.

Then I thought of Amitabh Bachchan and his bungalow in Juhu, Shahrukh Khan’s bungalow in Khar, and Mukesh Ambani’s billion dollar building overlooking the slums of Mumbai. As I browsed through the selection of Hollywood and Hindi movies on offer in the in-flight entertainment system, I imagined that all of these people were part of a Bollywood musical, performing on individual floors of a giant Maslows pyramid , dancing to the beats appropriate to their needs at that time.

On this trip to Mumbai, I stayed in a 1 star hotel for two nights and juggled the need to pack all my purchases in suitcases in cramped quarters. But on a different night, I had the privilege of treating my entire family to a luxurious stay at the pyramid-shaped Luxor in Las Vegas, where we felt like Bollywood kings ourselves. I guess one day I get to be at the top of the pyramid and one day I’m at the bottom. And the main thing is to find happiness in both!

Raajeev Aggerwhil is a comedian based in Los Angeles. Follow him on Instagram @raajeevcomedy. To see his videos on YouTube, search for his name.