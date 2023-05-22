‘RRR’ and ‘Thor’ actor Ray Stevenson dies at 58









Ray Stevenson, an actor who appeared in RRR and the Thor films, died on Sunday, his publicist Nicki Fioravante confirmed to CNN. Stevenson was 58 years old. No additional information on the cause of his death was immediately available. Born Gregory Raymond Stevenson in Northern Ireland, the actor moved to England as a child. He recently starred in the Oscar-winning 2022 film RRR as villainous Scott Buxton. The film won the Oscar for Best Original Song and was the second most profitable film in India in 2022. Stevenson was scheduled to appear in the upcoming Star Wars series Ahsoka as Baylan Skoll in August and attended 2023 star wars celebration event last month. Stevenson spoke at the event about his excitement to be a part of the project, saying wielding the lightsaber is simply the best feeling in the world. Ahsoka is the third Star Wars-related television series Stevenson has starred in, having previously voiced the role of Gar Saxon in Star Wars: Rebels in 2016 and two episodes of Star Wars: Clone Wars in 2020. Stevenson has over 60 acting credits dating back to the 1990s, but his breakout role came in 2005 when he starred as Titus Pullo in the BBC/HBO series Rome, which is set in the latter days. of the Roman Republic and which also featured actor Banshees of Inisherin. Kerry Condon, James Purefoy and Kevin McKidd. Purefoy paid tribute to Stevenson on Twitter on Monday, saying he’s so sad to hear the news of the passing of Ray Stevenson, our Pullo in Rome. A brilliant, brave, larger-than-life actor who fulfilled every role he played to the brim. My thoughts are with his family, his lovely wife Betta and their beautiful children. What a loss. He is also known for his role as Volstagg, a loud member of the Warriors Three, in Marvels Thor franchise. Stevenson appeared as Volstagg in the 2011 film Thor and reprized the character in 2013’s Thor: The Dark World and 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. His early credits include roles in television series such as A Womans Guide to Adultery, The Dwelling Place and Band of Gold, in which he appeared in nine episodes. He also appeared in both seasons of City Central as DI Tony Baynham in the late 90s. Throughout the years, Stevenson continued to star in various television shows, including The Walking Dead and At Home with Braithwaites, before appearing in films such as Outpost in 2008 and Cirque du Freak: The Vampires Assistant in 2009. Stevenson then starred in big-budget films throughout the 2010s, such as the action comedy The Other Guys alongside Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg in 2010, Paul W.S. Andersons’ 2011 adaptation of The Three Musketeers , Divergent and The Book of Eli.

