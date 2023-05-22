MING-NA WEN RECEIVES A STAR ON THE HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME

WHO | HONORARY Ming-Na Wen

EMCEE Steve Nissen, President and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce

GUEST SPEAKERS Joy Luck Club stars Tamlyn Tomita, Lauren Tom and Rosalind Chao

WHAT Dedication of the 2,757th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

WHEN Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. PT

WHERE 6840 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, CA 90028

WATCH LIVE The event will be streamed live exclusively on walkoffame.com

Actress Ming-Na Wen will receive the 2,757th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 30, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. The star will be located at 6840 Hollywood Boulevard, adjacent to the El Capitan Theater. Wen will receive his star in the Television category.

ABOUT OUR HONORED

Ming-Na Wen has had quite an iconic career! As Mulan, she inspired women everywhere to embrace their inner warrior. said Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez. She has always supported and believed in the importance of female artists, especially women of color, and was thrilled to be able to recognize her accomplishments on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Joy Luck Club actresses Tamlyn Tomita, Lauren Tom and Rosalind Chao will join emcee Steve Nissen for the star unveiling.

Ming-Na Wen has been an actress for a career that spans more than three decades. She spent her early years in Macao and Hong Kong with her mother and older brother. They came to America when she was about six years old and lived in Queens, New York, where she learned English. Her love of acting took root when she performed in a third-grade play and made audiences laugh.

After graduating with high honors from the prestigious School of Drama at Carnegie Mellon University in 1986, Wen continued to perform in New York. Years of working with theater groups like the Manhattan Theater Club, Playwrights Horizon and Ensemble Studio Theater prepared Wen for the big stage, where she fulfilled her dream of being on Broadway in 1998 with David Henry Hwangs Golden Child. ; which received a Tony nomination and won an Obie for Best Play.

During the Wens years in New York, she won the role of Lien Hughes in As the World Turns, becoming the first contract role by an Asian American actor in a daytime drama. She would go on to pave the way for Asian actors from the Pacific Islands, winning roles that weren’t originally written for Asians. This included her seven-year run as Dr. Jing-Mei Deb Chen, working alongside talents like George Clooney and Linda Cardellini, on NBC’s Emmy Award-winning series ER.

In 2019, Wen was named DISNEY LEGEND, one of Disney’s highest honors and awards, for bringing characters such as Mulan to life in the MULAN franchise, Agent May in MARVELS AGENTS OF SHIELD, and June in the long-running flagship film THE JOY LUCK. CLUB based on the novel by Amy Tans.

Mulan continues to inspire new generations of children and adults with her courage, heroism and integrity. Wen has since reprized her role as Mulan in numerous projects, including Kingdom Hearts II, Mulan 2 and Ralph Breaks the Internet, which have grossed over half a billion dollars.

Wen delighted her Mulan fans, who cheered when she made a surprise appearance in the 2020 live-action film as an esteemed guest.

Wen can currently be seen as Fennec Shand, who first appeared in the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian, created by Jon Favreau. As the mercenary assassin Fennec, Wens’ character quickly became a fan favorite among Star Wars audiences. Wen reprises the role and stars alongside Temuera Morrison in their own Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett. The two hit series garnered a combined total of 43 Emmy nominations and 18 Emmy wins.

Next, Wen is set to take on the lead role in the movie Peachville opposite Paul Giamatti and Simon Pegg. She also voices Fong Wing in HBO Maxs’ upcoming Gremlins: Secrets of Mogwai, which serves as a prequel to the 1984 film Gremlins.

Wen enjoys donating her time and energy to charity and prefers to make anonymous donations to people in need.