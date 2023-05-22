Seal gives Fox Theater crowd an exuberant ‘trip down memory lane’ – Macomb Daily





Towards the start of his exuberant concert Sunday night, May 21, at Detroits Fox Theater, Seal sang that the music takes you round, urging those in attendance to cling on to love. And the British singer, straddling the 30 years of his first two albums, offered something to love in 15 songs and 1h50. It was, as Seal acknowledged, a trip down memory lane, especially since it’s been six years since his last album and nine since his last set of original material. The nostalgia wasn’t limited to his set either; the Buggles fronted by longtime Seal producer (as well as bassist and musical director) Trevor Horn kicked off with their very first appearance in Detroit. And while Horns music partner Geoff Downes (now of Yes) was missing, as recognized by the Solitary Buggle t-shirt Horn sported, he and the rest of the six-member Seals band paid a pleasant tribute. of 35 minutes to the estimable career of the producers, evoking his work with Frankie Goes to Hollywood (an instrumental interpretation of Two Tribes), Art of Noise (Close (To the Edit) for the very first time, according to Horn) and Yes (Owner of a Lonely Heart) in addition to Buggles favorites like Living in the Plastic Age and, of course, the MTV Killed the Radio Star launch video. The Fox crowd hardly needed a reminder of the Seals’ accomplishments in the 33 years since their debut album, but he gave it to them at the start of his show with a five-minute video montage featuring excerpts from film and TV appearances (including The Voice and The Masked Singer), performance footage and interview clips. The man himself, dressed in a white linen suit, then came out strong with his first single, Crazy, an international Top 10 but above all on Sunday a statement of intent and a model for his unique blend of electro- pop, R&B, dance music and funk, with occasional jazz flourishes. Seals’ soulful tenor was every bit as strong as it is on record, and it more than lived up to its promise from the start of the show which is reminiscent of good, good laugh, good be happy, we may shed a strange tear but above all, have fun. He made a few references to Detroit boxing champion Thomas Hearns, who was in the house, and offered a few speeches about love as an answer to social ills. But above all, Seal and company kept the music coming, pulling 11 songs from those first two albums, including a pounding Bring It On and jaw-dropping performances from Future Love Paradise, Prayer For the Dying, Dont Cry and Fast Changes. . During his version of Adamskis, Killer Seal came off stage to sing this and his biggest hit, Kiss From a Rose, as he stood in the seats surrounded by cellphone movie fans. For the encore, he hopped on Seal IV, celebrating that album’s 20th anniversary for the dynamic Get It Together and a swooning Loves Divine. It was, all told, a great blast from the past and hopefully there will be more to celebrate in the future.

