Exclusive! Soundarya Sharma subtly shades Bollywood celebrities prioritizing fashion over movies at Cannes, first of all it’s a film festival





Bigg Boss 16 contestant Soundarya Sharma may have studied dentistry (and even done her internship), but today she wows fans by following her passion for music, dance, and acting. The latest song from BB16 houses, Khoobsurat, was released today and is getting a lot of love. While we caught up with her to talk about the sweet and romantic song Neha Kakkar-Raghav Chaitanya, we also caught up with her about fashion – primarily Bollywood fashion at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. For those unaware, several Bollywood celebrities walked the Cannes 2023 red carpet. While some made the news for the films they were seeing or for taking their films to the festival, many others made headlines for what they wore. Some actresses whose fashion choices have made headlines include Sara Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Diana Penty, Urvashi Rautela, Manushi Chillar and many more. While talking to us exclusively, we asked Soundarya Sharma what she thinks of fashion there. And his answer may not surprise his fans. Read on to find out. When Koimoi asked Soundarya Sharma about fashion at Cannes 2023, the Bigg Boss 16 contestant replied, I think A First of all, the Cannes Film Festival is about movies. It should therefore be talked about more for the films than for the fashion choices. B Being in this business, we have to have our fashion game on point, whether it’s a Cannes Film Festival or any other in India or anywhere else. That said, as an actor, if you’re offered a platform, then why not make the most of it? She continued, And being in showbiz, I think it’s really important how you come across, how you maintain your game and your fitness level and everything else because that’s what matters the most. Recently, The Kashmir Files creator Vivek Agnihotri also launched a sarcastic critique of Bollywood fashion at the Cannes Film Festival. After commenting on the slave costume at the festival with an image of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the red carpet, he tweeted, Did you know the Cannes Film Festival is all about movies? I thought I should remind you in case you thought it was a fashion show. Stay tuned to Koimoi to watch Soundarya Sharma talk fashion, Khoobsurat, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, and more on video. Must read:Samantha Ruth Prabhu is going to do steamy sex scenes with Varun Dhawan in Citadel India, just like Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s bedroom scene? Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

