How Bollywood Actors Met ‘The One’

Finding a life partner is complicated. You often have to go through a lot of failed relationships, heartaches and problems before you find “the right one”. However, how or when do you realize that they

are actually the one for you. Here are some lessons from your favorite celebrity couples.

Recently engaged actor Parineeti Chopra shared never-before-seen photos of his engagement to politician Raghav Chadha on his social media on May 22. The photos were of the couple with their family, there was one where actor Priyanka Chopra can be seen putting a tikka on Raghav Chadha and another where he can be seen wiping tears from Parineeti Chopra’s face. The couple is melting people’s hearts with how adorable they are together.

In the caption, Chopra wrote how she knew Chadha was the one for her on their very first breakfast. Just like Chopra, there have been many celebrity couples who have shared their history of how they realized they had met the person they wanted to spend their life with and are no less than any Bollywood movie. Here’s a look at some of those heartwarming love stories.

Bollywood couples on love

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone



Ranveer Singh explained how he knew the actor and his wife Deepika Padukone were the only one for her on Ranveer vs. Wild with Bear Grylls. He recalled that the first time he met her was in 2012 for the first script reading of Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela and he remembers her wearing an all-white outfit.

He says when she entered the room, it was as if the winds were blowing and time had slowed down. In a very vaporous course of events, with her hair fluttering in slow motion, he knew she was “the one”.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan



Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are another most beloved Bollywood couple who have been together since college. Khan was only 18 when he saw Gauri at a friend’s party. When he asked her to dance, she refused, saying she was with her boyfriend. However, he later learned that she didn’t have a boyfriend and was there with her brother.

The next thing he did was call him and sarcastically told him to consider him his brother too. It was his spirit that made Gauri Khan fall in love with him and she agreed to marry him.

Sunil Dutt and Nargis



Sunil Dutt and Nargis’ romance was truly magical. He fell in love with her the first time he saw her at a movie premiere. Much like a movie scene, Sunil Dutt saved her from a fire on a film set by jumping into the flames unaided. This is where their friendship started and slowly Nargis grew closer to his family as well.

One day, as he was dropping her off at her home, he decided to gather all his courage and ask her to marry him. He had already decided that if she refused, he would return to his village without a word. However, to her surprise, she said yes and the rest is history.

Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti



Munnabhai’s Circuit fell in love at first sight with his wife Maria Goretti. He saw her at a college dance competition he was judging and knew at first glance it was her. When he offered her a spot on the dance team, she declined. However, they continued to meet several times.

While Warsi knew it was her from the start, Goretti was reluctant to admit that she loved him too. However, it was just a little beer in her glass that made her tell her feelings for him and that’s how they started dating and later got married. They are still doing well and have two children together.

Hrithik Roshan And Susanne Khan

Known for his Greek god looks and incredible dancing skills, Hrithik Roshan could have dated any girl he met. But do you know how he met his ex-wife Susanne Khan? It was at a red light. As wispy as it may sound, it is actually true that the Kaho na pyar hai The actor saw Khan as they were both stuck at a traffic light in Mumbai.

The first time he saw her, he fell in love with her instantly. They met a second time during Sunaina Roshan’s engagement where he approached her. This is how his crush on Mumbai traffic lights turned into his wife.