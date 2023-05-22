Death of Ray Stevenson: the Irish actor of “RRR” and “Thor” was 58 years old





Ray Stevenson, an Irish actor whose career included roles in the films RRR, Thor and the TV series Vikings and Rome, has died. Nicki Fioravante, a rep for Stevenson, confirmed to The Times on Monday that the actor died on Sunday. He was 58 years old. No details, including the cause of death, have been released. What shocking news for all of us on the team! the RRR account tweeted on Monday. Rest in peace Ray Stevenson. You will forever be in our hearts, SIR SCOTT. I am shocked and saddened by the tragic news that a great actor and my good friend Ray Stevenson has passed away, tweeted actor Scott Adkins. I will miss you Big Ray! Life is short so enjoy it people. Filmmaker and co-CEO of DC Studios James Gunn also remembered Stevenson on Twitter. So sorry to learn of the far too young death of Ray Stevenson. I only knew him a bit from filming Thor 2 post-credits and a few interactions at events, but we had a good laugh and he was a pleasure to work with, he wrote. His friends and family are in my heart today. Damn. So sorry to learn of the far too young death of Ray Stevenson. I only knew him a bit from filming Thor 2 post-credits and a few interactions at events, but we had a good laugh and he was a pleasure to work with. His friends and family are in my heart today. —James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 22, 2023 Born in Lisburn in 1964, Stevenson attended the Bristol Old Vic Theater and worked on British television before making his film debut in the 1998 film The Theory of Flight, directed by Paul Greengrass, according to The Associated Press. In 2004, he appeared in his second film, Antoine Fuquas King Aruthur, where he played a Knight of the Round Table named Dagonet. Other film roles followed, including a starring role in the 2008 film Punisher: War Zone. His additional film credits include The Other Guys, The Three Musketeers, The Divergent Trilogy, and Marvels Thor, where he portrayed Volstagg, an Asgardian warrior. He reprized the role for the second and third episodes, Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok. In 2022, Stevenson portrayed violent British Governor Scott Buxton in the Oscar-nominated SS Rajamoulis film, RRR. He played alongside Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr. Stevenson was also known as Titus Pullo on the HBO series Rome. The show, which ran from 2005 to 2007, changed my life professionally and personally, Stevenson said in a 2016 interview. It also earned me my representation in the United States and effectively launched my film career. So much happened because of that one, he told TV host Arthur Kade. I dare say I learned to think out of my own way in this series. … It really made me sit in my shoes and go, you know what, just come in and get the job done. Jobs are enough. He also acted in the television series Black Sails and in the German show Das Boot. Before his death, the actor was set for several upcoming projects, including the Disney+ series Ahsoka, starring Rosario Dawson. According to IMDb, Stevenson also starred in the films Gateway to the West and Cassino in Ischia. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

