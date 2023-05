SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment Launches National Hiring Week for 10,000 Positions Coast-to-Coast at All Parks | Business

Recognized as one of America’s Top Large Employers in 2022

Parks offer flexible hours, exciting perks and career growth opportunities

Hiring for each park located in San Diego and Chula Vista CA, San Antonio TX, Tampa and Orlando FL, Langhorne PA and Williamsburg VA ORLANDO, Fla., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, a leading theme park and entertainment company and recognized in 2022 by Forbes as one of America’s Top Big Employers, is hosting a national event hiring June 5-9 to fill more than 10,000 positions at its parks nationwide. This includes the six brands with parks located in California, Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania and Virginia. The company recruits for a variety of seasonal, part-time and full-time positions in areas such as lifeguards, food and beverage, amusement ride operations, retail, customer service, quality of park, ride technician, entertainment and more. SeaWorld is committed to creating a positive and rewarding work environment. In addition to a flexible work schedule and a fun environment, the company offers a range of exciting benefits to its Ambassadors, including free park entry, free and discounted tickets for friends and family, in-park discounts, employee referral bonuses and exclusive events for ambassadors. and overviews of attractions. “We are gearing up for another exciting summer season and look forward to adding to our team coast-to-coast people who are passionate about our mission and committed to delivering experiences that matter and inspiring guests to protect animals. and the wild wonders of our world,” said Marc Swanson, CEO of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. “Whether you’re starting your career with us or taking the next step in your professional journey, we provide future Ambassadors with plenty of opportunities to have fun and enjoy fun perks and park perks.” Interested candidates should apply online at JoinSeaWorld.com. About SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is a leading theme park and entertainment company that delivers experiences that matter and inspires guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The company is one of the world’s leading zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, training, breeding and veterinary care. The Society collectively cares for what it considers to be one of the greatest zoological collections in the world and has helped advance animal care. The society also rescues and rehabilitates sick, injured, orphaned or abandoned marine and land animals, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorldrescue team has helped over 40,000 animals in need over the company’s history. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. owns or licenses a portfolio of well-known brands, including SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Sesame Place and Sea Rescue. Over its more than 60-year history, the company has built a diverse portfolio of 13 regional destinations and theme parks that are clustered in key markets across the United States, many of which feature its unique zoological collection in its gender. The Company’s theme parks offer a diverse range of rides, shows and other attractions with broad demographic appeal that provide memorable experiences and a strong value proposition for its guests. Media Contact: [email protected] Show original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seaworld-parks–entertainment-kicks-off-nationwide-recruitment-week-for-10-000-positions-coast-to-coast-across-all-parks -301830968.html SOURCE SeaWorld Parks & Recreation

