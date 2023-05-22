Ray Stevenson dies: RRR and Thor actor was 58 | Ents & Arts News





Irish actor Ray Stevenson, who starred in RRR, Thor and Rome, has died aged 58. Stevenson died Sunday in Italy, according to his representatives, but the circumstances surrounding his death are unclear. He was born in Lisburn, Northern Ireland in 1964 but spent part of his education in England, where he attended Bristol Old Vic Theater School before beginning to appear in television shows in the 1990s. then in Hollywood films. His first major film role was in Antoine Fuqua’s 2004 adventure film King Arthur, when he played Dagonet, one of the Knights of the Round Table. It was the role in Rome that launched his career in the United States at the age of 44, taking on the role of Titus Pullo, a member of the 13th Legion in the HBO series. In a later interview, he described it as “one of the major years of my life”, adding: “It made me sit in my shoes and say, ‘Just do the work, the work is enough’ .” In 2008 he starred in the pre-Disney adaptation Punisher: War Zone and later played Volstagg in the first three Thor films and villainous Governor Scott Buxton in RRR. Other significant film roles include the Divergent Trilogy, GI Joe: Retaliation, and The Transporter: Refueled. Stevenson has done voice work in Star Wars Rebels and The Clone Wars, as Gar Saxon. He also has a role in the upcoming Star Wars live-action series Ahsoka, in which he plays the villainous Baylan Skoll. The eight-episode season is due out on Disney+ in August. Stevenson has three sons with Italian anthropologist Elisabetta Caraccia, whom he met while working on Rome.

