



You’ve heard it a million times over the weekend and you’ve heard it a million more in the hours that followed: club pro Michael Blocks Cinderella raced the PGA Championship, including a hole in a magic on the 15th hole to earn an automatic berth in next year’s tournament is the stuff movies are made of. And when life imitates art, it can only mean one thing:

Art will imitate life right away.

So buckle up for movie buffs, golf freaks, and folks who just found out about this on Good Morning America. It may not be tomorrow, it may not even be next summer, but one day Won Over: The Michael Block Saga will grace big screens around the world. And when it finally does, whether it’s Oscar bait or pure trash, we can only hope the cast looks like this

Michael Block – Adam Sandler

Although Barry’s mastermind and comedic shapeshifter Bill Hader were in contention until the very end, fellow SNL alum Adam Sandler gets the green light thanks to his naturally, uh, bouldering golf pedigree and silver screen. Roles such as Little Nicky, Zohan and Mr. Deeds haven’t aged particularly well, but Sandler has flexed his dramatic chops in films such as Punch Drunk Love, Click and Uncut Gems over the years, and hopes to bring realism scruffy to the role. of Block.

Michael blocks the caddy John Jackson -Chris Prat

With The Super Mario Bros. Movie grossing $1.23 billion worldwide, good for the fifth greatest animated film of all time and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 earning $660 million, The Summer of Pratt 2.0 (after 2014’s mega-hits Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World) is in full swing. Now, the former Parks and Rec goof has turned the action hero on that momentum into caddy role John Jackson. Was he the one who told Block to use the 7 iron moments before his fateful ace? The public will have to buy their tickets and discover

Brooks Koepka -Channing Tatum

As if the resemblance to square jaws, square shoulders, and square everything wasn’t weird enough, Tatum and Koepka mirror each other in the most important and intangible way of all: pure alpha swagger. The Tatums star has waned in recent years, but perhaps a winning run from Wanamaker to Oak Hill will put him back on the map, just like Brooks.

Rory McIlroy – Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan is one of Hollywood’s most inspiring stories. The Irishman earned his first Oscar nomination for his performance in 2022’s The Banshees of Inisherin after spending much of his youth bouncing in and out of foster homes. While he doesn’t possess Rory’s good looks, his acting skills more than make a difference, helping him bring appropriate global weariness to the Northern Irish’s recent major performances.

Victor Hovland -Rory Culkin

Choose a Culkin, any Culkin. While his brother Kieran enjoys a defining career in Succession, Rory gets his chance in the unlucky role of Viktor Hovland. After a turning point in 2018’s Lords of Chaosan, an excellent biopic about Norway’s infamous black metal pioneers Mayhem, the youngest Culkin is a perfect fit for the Oslo-born, metal-loving Hovland. We can’t wait to see what kind of angst Rory brings to the screen in his pivotal third-act scene, his PGA Championship hopes turning to dust in an unassuming fairway bunker along the 16th hole.

Scottie Scheffler -Austin Butler

A lanky southern gentleman with wild footwork? Sunday’s sneaky runner-up is a role Austin Butler was born to play well, that and Elvis. Even better, it’s a lineless role. The word is butler got stuck in the Kings accent after her performance in Warner Bros.’ big-budget biopic and still hasn’t recovered.

Speaking of former Elvis stars, only a true legacy actor is fit to tackle one of sport’s greatest legacies, and you can bet Hanks will bring every ounce of his ordinary aura to the role of sportscaster the most emblematic of the Americas. Audiences will feel like they’re relaxing in Hanks’ living room (or on a desert island, so to speak) as he poetizes save after save and purrs through Blocks’ incredible final-round ace. Nantz was in line to make an appearance as himself, as was Masters broadcast partner Verne Lundquist in Happy Gilmore, but the box office numbers don’t lie: Hanks is still Hollywood’s number one dad. .

Amanda Balion -Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie will take on the role of CBS sports commentator Amanda Balionis, who led the harrowing and heartbreaking interview with Michael Blocks following the conclusion of his final round at Oak Hill. Robbie is generally known for her more colorful roles. Harley Quinn and Barbie certainly jump to mind, but her Oscar-nominated performance as Tonya Harding in 2017’s I, Tonya proves she can handle the unique challenges of a sports biopic. Additionally, producers will need an experienced actress to deliver lines like You are the Chase Sapphire Shot of the Day! with a straight face.

It just wouldn’t be a Hollywood adaptation without some unnecessary embellishments. Thus, LIV Golf provocateur Greg Norman enters the fold as the metaphorical devil on Blocks’ shoulder. Appearing at the bar the night before Blocks’ final round, Norman offers Block a large stack of cash to dive in and let the spotlight shine only on LIV star Brooks Koepka. Block, despite the temptation of [insert fictionalized problems back at home] money could fix, realizes that nothing is worth more than his pride. Who better to bring the highly problematic former Tour Pros persona to life, menacing and thorough, than extremely problematic former megastar Mel Gibson? A fellow Aussie, Gibson won’t even need to work on his accent.

Jay Monahan – Kevin Costner

A tip to Tin Cup, the Hollywood story of Blocks Real Life Run, entertainer formerly known as Roy McAvoy joins the cast as beleaguered PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. That’s the official story, but insiders say Monahan, an executive producer on the film, was given free rein to cast his own character. Unfortunately, Ben Affleck turned down the role.

