



Ray Stevenson, the Irish actor who played the villain in RRRan Asgardian warrior from Torfilms, and member of the 13th Legion in HBO’s Romedied at the age of 58. Representatives for Stevenson told The Associated Press he died Sunday, but had no further details to share Monday. Stevenson was born in Lisburn in 1964. After attending Bristol Old Vic Theater School and years working in British television, he made his film debut in Paul Greengrass in 1998. The flight theory.In 2004, he played in Antoine Fuqua’s film king arthuras a Knight of the Round Table and several years later starred in the Marvel adaptation Punisher: Warzone. But PunisherWasn’t the Highest Rated Movie, It Would Have Another Marvel Glimpse in the Top Three Thorfilms, in which he played Volstagg. Other significant film roles included the Divergenttrilogy, GI Joe: RetaliationAnd The Transporter: Refuel. A looming presence at 6ft 4in, Stevenson, who has played his share of soldiers past and present, once said in an interview, “Guess I’m an old warrior at heart.” WATCH | Why RRR is so contagious: Global love for RRR: Indian action flick buzzing at Oscars This year’s film awards season has found an unlikely contender: India’s RRR, an action-packed, three-hour Telugu-language film that is breaking box office records and wooing audiences around the world. On the small screen, he was Titus Pullo in Romethe role that really launched his career in the United States and earned him a SAG card, at the age of 44. The popular series ran from 2005 to 2007. “It was one of the main years of my life,” Stevenson said in an interview. “It made me sit in my shoes and say, just do the work. The work is enough.” In the magazine Variety of RomeBrian Lowery wrote “the hulking Stevenson certainly stands out as a brawling, prostitute and not too brilliant warrior, a force of nature who, despite his excesses, somehow continues to land on his feet. “ He was Blackbeard in the Starz series black sailsand Commander Jack Swinburne in the German TV series The boat. Stevenson attends the panel for Black Sails at the Starz 2016 Winter TCA in Pasadena, California on January 8, 2016. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/Associated Press) Role in the next Star Wars series Stevenson also did voice work in star wars rebelsAnd The Clone Warsas Gar Saxon, and had a role in the upcoming Star Wars live-action series Ahsoka,in which he plays a villain, Baylan Skoll. The eight-episode season is due out on Disney+ in August. In a 2020 interview with Backstage, Stevenson said his acting idols were “the likes of Lee Marvin [and]Gene Hackman.” “Never a bad performance, and brave and fearless in this caliber,” Stevenson said. “It was never the young, hot main man; it was men I could relate to.” Stevenson had three sons with Italian anthropologist Elisabetta Caraccia. They met while he was working on Rome. Day 69:34As awards season heats up, buzz around Indian film RRR continues to grow

