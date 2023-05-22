Netflix Queen Cleopatra Documentary: Accurate Representation or Hollywood Drama?

As the voice of Jada Pinkett-Smith floats in the background of a succession of images depicting the historic figure of Queen Cleopatra VII of Egypt, viewers are introduced to the Queen’s story in a sequence of scenes brimming with dramatic nuances.

Professor Shelley P. Haley, the first interviewee, then sets the tone for the rest of the documentary by sharing an anecdote from her school days when her mother told her not to believe what she was told at school. , and that Cleopatra was actually black.

The rest of the documentary goes on to reiterate this statement in more subtle ways, it almost becomes an underlying theme to the narrative with disproportionate weight consistently given to the Queen’s appearance, rather than focusing on her accomplishments.

Netflix’s Queen Cleopatra is a four-episode documentary that is part of a larger series, African Queens, which aims to celebrate prominent historical women in African history.

Produced by Jada Pinkett-Smith, Queen Cleopatra gives audiences a glimpse into the life of the Ptolemaic ruler through dramatizations and expert interviews. The documentary released on May 10, 2023 sees biracial British actress, Adele James, play the role of the Ptolemaic Queen.

Hollywood-themed theater?

The date is 51 BC. AD, a young Cleopatra sits at a table in the Great Library of Alexandria, flipping through the pages of a book while taking small bites from food parcels. The first scene introduces the audience to a studious Cleopatra who is apparently more interested in her books than in power.

His quest for knowledge is interrupted when one of his advisers rushes into the library and utters two ominous words: it’s time.

The music intensifies, Cleopatra’s features change from serenity to a worried expression, and the two women rush out of the library. They head to the bedside of the queen’s father, Ptolemy XII, who will transmit wisdom by pronouncing his last words.

The documentary has all the makings of a Hollywood drama with intense breaks, a sense of urgency, and fictionalized drama.

The production gives viewers what they ask for: entertainment. However, for those looking for an accurate depiction of history, the documentary is lacking, with a number of users expressing their restraint on line. Additionally, it received one of the lowest ratings on rotten tomatoes with a three percent rating from the public so far. Viewers have criticized the documentary series for not accurately portraying the queen, with one user comparing it to an inferior version of Game of Thrones.

Historical inaccuracies

Although the docuseries has a strong focus on entertainment, it retains some elements that have been described as historically inaccurate.

For example, it is pointed out that Cleopatra may well have resembled the actress portraying her as there have been debates about the lineage of queens on her mother’s side. While the Queen Mother’s origins are disputed, a majority of historians agree that she was Cleopatra V Tryphaenawhose ethnicity is unclear.

However, while his mother’s identity as well as his ethnicity may not be clear, his father Ptolemy XII is not. Cleopatra’s Macedonian descent can be traced back to Ptolemy I Soter, who was a general of Macedonian Greek ancestry, when Egypt was still part of Alexander the Great’s empire.

Also, while it’s possible that Cleopatra’s lineage included other ethnicities, it would have been more likely that she was Egyptian rather than something else, according to a number of sources.

Additionally, in one scene, Cleopatra is portrayed as a warrior, training. No source indicates that the queen was physically trained for combat.

These details, and more throughout the series, such as the death of Julius Caesar due to Cleopatra’s growing influence, clearly indicate an element of fiction that the producers allowed into the making of the series.

Controversial from the start

Prior to its release, Netflix’s Queen Cleopatra was mired in controversy as online users and a host of media outlets criticized it for its portrayal of the queens’ legacy.

The documentary has been accused by many of blackening a revered figure in ancient Egyptian history. This triggered the publication of a petition calling for the show to be cancelled. Following this, an online campaign led by young people in the country saw Egyptians create images where they photographed half of their faces with faces of historical figures in Egypt. Countryside _# (Egypt is for Egyptians) has gone viral.

During the same period, Egypt announced that it was making its own documentary on Cleopatra, which would be produced by the Egyptian channel, Al-Watheqya (The documentary).

Worth the watch?

While Queen Cleopatra can be an entertaining sight, for many the controversy lies in the misinterpreted portrayal of historical facts. However, it may be worth watching for those who want to dip their toes into the story of a historical figure from a superficial perspective.

