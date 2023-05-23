Entertainment
Thor Movies, ‘Ahsoka’, ‘RRR’ Actor Was 58 – The Hollywood Reporter
Ray Stevenson, the burly British actor who played the role of Volstagg in the Thor movies and as a brutally evil governor in the recent Oscar-winning Indian hit RRR, is dead. He was 58 years old.
Stevenson died on Sunday, four days before his birthday, his publicist Nicki Fioravante said. The Hollywood Reporter. The Italian newspaper The Republic reported he had been hospitalized on the island of Ischia while in production on the film Cassino on Ischiadirected by Franck Ciota.
No further details of his death were immediately available.
The 6ft 3in actor was a towering on-screen presence and caught the eye when he took the stage in April for a public appearance at Star Wars Celebration in London. He is one of the main antagonists of the next star wars series Ahsoka.
“Learning to wield a lightsaber is simply the best feeling in the world,” he said then. “The first time they handed it to me for the camera test, I couldn’t help it, I made noise.”
Stevenson became known to American audiences as the charming, if morally questionable, soldier Titus Pullo in the 2005-07 big-budget HBO series. Rome.
A year after the end of this series, he was on screen in Punisher: Warzone (2008) as Marvel anti-hero Frank Castle, and he would return to Marvel well several times with small roles in Thor (2011) as Volstagg, a member of Thor’s cronies known as the Warriors Three. He last played the role in Thor: Ragnarok (2017).
He was a regular supporting player in several franchises, appearing in GI Joe: Retaliation (2013) as the classic toy character Firefly and in Divergent (2014) and its two sequels, The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015) and The Divergent Series: Allegient (2016) as Marcus Eaton.
He played Scott Buxton, the brutal and racist governor and villain of RRR (2022), the action movie that made a splash on Netflix, one of India’s highest-grossing films and an award contender that won Best Song at the Oscars.
Production had only recently started on Cassino on Ischia, in which Stevenson played an older action movie star who seeks to revitalize his career by traveling to Italy to make a gritty film only to be forced to reckon with family drama. He was also recently chosen to replace Kevin Spacey in the feature film 1242: Gate to the West.
The son of a Royal Air Force pilot, George Raymond Stevenson was born on a British Army base on May 25, 1964 in Lisburn, Northern Ireland. He worked as a designer at an architectural firm in London before deciding to become an actor, and he attended Bristol Old Vic Theater School, where he graduated aged 29.
The charming Stevenson made his film debut as a gigolo in Paul Greengrass’ The flight theory (1998), starring Helena Bonham Carter, and played Detective Inspector Tony Baynham in BBC police procedural Downtown for its first two seasons in 1998-99.
He played in king arthur (2004) as a knight Dagonet and as a mercenary fighting Nazi zombies in Outpost (2008) and appeared in other films such as kill the irish (2011), Paul W. S. Anderson The three Musketeers (2011), Jayne Mansfield’s car (2012), Big game (2014) and Accident Man: The Hitman’s Vacation (2022).
He also played Blackbeard in the Starz series produced by Michael Bay. black sails in 2016-17 and the Icelandic wanderer Othere on History’s vikings in 2020.
His passage on Rome marked a turning point for him, he reminded three years ago.
“At that point I realized what it was like to go out of your own way and trust your instincts, and believe that much of your work was done unconsciously and silently,” he noted. “And also focus on the career I have rather than the career I should have; it’s this moment now and that’s all that matters – this moment, this production, the actors around me, the director I’m working with. This is where my life completely changed.
Stevenson was married to English actress Ruth Gemmell from 1997 until their divorce in 2005. Survivors include three children he had with Italian anthropologist Elisabetta Caraccia: Sebastiano, Leonardo and Lodovico. He met Caraccia while working on Rome and she was his landlady.
In a 2016 interview, Stevenson said he didn’t choose to act – the actor chose him.
“I had to face the realization and it was an epiphany: that what I thought was a decision to be an actor was wrong. There was no decision to be made. It’s a calling. I don’t I had no choice. I had to agree to jump in with no guarantee other than to jump in and go for it,” he said.
