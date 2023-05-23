Irish actor Ray Stevenson, of films ‘Rome’ and ‘Thor’, dies at 58





Ray Stevenson, the Irish actor who played the villainous British governor in RRR, an Asgardian warrior in the Thor films and a member of the 13th Legion in HBO Rome, has died. He was 58 years old. Representatives for Stevenson told The Associated Press he died Sunday but had no further details to share Monday. Stevenson was born in Lisburn in 1964. After attending Bristol Old Vic Theater School and years working in British television, he made his film debut in Paul Greengrass’s 1998 film The Theory of Flight. he appeared in Antoine Fuquas’ King Arthur as the Knight of the Round Table and several years later played the lead role in the pre-Disney Marvel adaptation Punisher: War Zone.” While Punisher wasn’t the highest rated film, he would have had another glimpse of Marvel in the first three “Thor” films, in which he played Volstagg. Other significant film roles included the Divergent Trilogy, GI Joe: Retaliation, and The Transporter: Refueled. . A looming presence at 6ft 4in, Stevenson, who has played his share of soldiers past and present, once said in an interview, I guess I’m an old warrior at heart. On the small screen, he was the mischievous Titus Pullo in Rome, a role that really launched his career in the United States and earned him a SAG card, aged 44. The popular series ran from 2005 to 2007. It was one of the main years of my life, Stevenson said in an interview. It made me sit in my shoes and say, get the job done. Jobs are enough. In Rome’s Variety magazine, Brian Lowery wrote that the hulking Stevenson certainly stands out as a brawling, prostitute and not too brilliant warrior, a force of nature who, despite his excesses, somehow continues another to land on his feet.” He was Blackbeard in the Starz series Black Sails, “Commander Jack Swinburne in the German TV series Das Boot” and Othere on Vikings. Stevenson has also done voice acting in Star Wars Rebels and The Clone Wars, as Gar Saxon, and has a role in Star Wars’ upcoming live-action series Ahsoka,” in which he plays a villain, Baylan Skoll. The eight-episode season is due out on Disney+ in August. In a 2020 interview with Backstage, Stevenson said his acting idols were, like Lee Marvin (and) Gene Hackman. Never a bad performance, and brave and fearless in this caliber, Stevenson said. It was never the hot young main man; they were men I could identify with. Stevenson has three sons with Italian anthropologist Elisabetta Caraccia, whom he met while working on Rome.

