Musicians Who Supported the Hollywood Writers’ Strike – Billboard





Here are the musicians who have supported the writers as the WGA strike continues. People demonstrate outside Paramount Pictures studios during the Hollywood Writers’ Strike on May 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. David McNew/Getty Images The ongoing Writers Guild of America strike has affected television series, late-night talk shows and award shows since Monday, May 1, after negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers broke down. did not lead to a new agreement. The members had voted in March to walk out if a deal was not reached when the contract expired. As corporate profits have remained strong and content spending has increased, writers are falling behind, the WGA said in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter. Companies have used the transition to streaming to cut writers’ pay and separate writing from production, worsening working conditions for series writers across the board. On TV crews, more writers are working at minimum regardless of experience, often for fewer weeks, or in mini-rooms, while showrunners are left without a writing staff to complete the season. And while series budgets have skyrocketed over the past decade, the median salary of writer-producers has plummeted. Since its inception, the writers’ strike has garnered the support of many celebrities in Hollywood, including a number of musicians. From Flavor Flavor join protesters outside Warner Bros. Studios. imagine Dragons, Weezer and more spreading the love through mini-performances, see below for all the musicians who have supported the writers as the strike continues. Flavor Flavor The rapper joined protesters on May 18 in Burbank, Calif., outside Warner Bros. Studios, showing his support for the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. In photos and videos shared on social media, he brought pizza, burgers and fries to those on the picket line and also danced with hispublic enemyprotest anthem, Fight the Power. He was also spotted posing for pictures with theTed Lassocrew,including Jason Sudeikis, and theAbbott Elementary Schoolcrewincluding Quinta Brunson.

imagine Dragons The band’s singer Dan Reynolds and guitarist Daniel Sermon stopped at the Netflix picket line in Hollywood on May 10, where they treated protesters to an acoustic performance of their hits Radioactive and Whatever It Takes.

Weezer Similarly, Weezer played an impromptu acoustic set on the Paramount Pictures lot for the picketers on May 17. Singer/guitarist Rivers Cuomo, guitarist Brian Bell and bassist Scott Shriner performed a mini set that included their 1994 hit Buddy Holly and 2005’s Beverly Hills.

Tom Morello Tom Morello also entertained the strikers in support, as the Rage Against the Machine rocker was spotted on May 10 performing his protest anthem, “Union Song,” from his solo project The Nightwatchman.

Snoop Dogg [Artists] need to understand it the same way writers do, Snoop said during a May 3 sign with Varietys Executive Music Writer Shirley Halperin and Gammaslarry jackson. Writers strike because [of] streaming, they cannot be paid. Because when it's on the platform, it's not like at the box office. He continued, I don't understand how the f— you get paid for this s—. Someone explained to me how you can have a billion streams and not a million dollars? That's the biggest gripe with a lot of us artists is that we do big numbers, but that doesn't add up to the money. Like, where the f— is the money?

