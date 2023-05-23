Entertainment
Wanda Sykes Comic Stands Alone With Hollywood’s Notable Writers : NPR
Aaron Ricketts/Netflix
Three weeks into the Hollywood screenwriters’ strike, the comic book veteran and WGA union Member Wanda Sykes says the “survival of the craft” is at stake.
“Right now…there’s no way [a staff writer] can survive unless they have another job, something to supplement their income,” says Sykes. “I pray and I hope [for an agreement], but… we can’t go back. It’s the line in the sand.”
Sykes was on the front line during the union’s last strike in 2007. This time, his Netflix series, The Upshawswhich Sykes co-created and co-presents with Regina Hicks, is on hiatus due to the strike.
Sykes’ previous credits include dozens of TV shows and movies, including Calm your enthusiasm, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Blackish and Mel Brooks’ History of the world part II. In his new Netflix comedy special, I am an artistshe talks about raising twins with her French wife, wonders what her life might have been like if she had come out earlier in life (she came out to her parents at age 40 years old) and what it was like to live through a pandemic and an insurgency while still going through menopause.
While some comics have complained about how difficult it is to play in a so-called “cancel culture,” that’s not something Sykes worries about.
“People are pissed because they can’t be racist and they can’t be bigoted and they can’t be prejudiced and they’re upset about it,” she says. “You can say whatever you want to say. There’s nothing stopping you from saying whatever you want to say, but you just have to understand that there are repercussions.”
Interview Highlights
On the impact the Moms Mabley comic had on her (she portrayed Moms Mabley on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
I was a child. I remember sitting on the floor watching TV at my grandmother’s…I think it was The Smothers Brothers. …When Moms Mabley came out, we were all laughing, and then I remember watching them laugh at her and say, “Oh, man, I want to do this. I want to make my grandma laugh like That.”
I was just fascinated, just fascinated by this old black woman who dressed a bit like my grandma. I just thought she was the funniest thing. It just stayed with me. Even in college, my sorority sisters, they’re always laughing and all because they remember after a few drinks I turned into this old lady and said all kinds of crazy things. I just channeled it, I love it.
On meeting his wife
We met on Fire Island, New York, on the way to Cherry Grove. I saw her on the ferry, but we met later, like the next day on the island. …I’m going to sound crazy here, but honestly, I heard my dead therapist’s voice. … She had spent, like, I’ll say at least six months [before] or something like that. And…on the ferry and I look back, I saw this woman talking to a woman holding a baby, and she was playing with this baby, so I thought they were together. I thought it was a family, and [a voice] said. “Hey, Wanda, this is what you need.” And I thought, “You’re dead! What the hell are you doing?”
Watching her community become more supportive and less homophobic
It was a huge change, and I think it starts with the church. The church is more tolerant. Just walking the streets and everything. I’ve watched it. I have felt it. I was like: Wow, this is better. Just the support and love from the community. I remember the first time I was at CVS and this older black woman walked up to me, she’s like “Wanda”. And I was like, Oh, man, what’s she gonna say? She’s like, “I want to talk to you.” I was like, Oh, my God, she’s gonna hit me with this [gay] thing. And she said, “How’s your family? How are those kids?” I literally had tears in my eyes as I walked to my car. I remember that. And little things like that just kept happening.
On Raising White Children as a Black Mother
I raise them as I was raised because I don’t know any other way to raise them. I don’t know if white people raise their kids saying, “Now look, you know you can cut the line, right?” Is there a white manual? It’s like the talk black parents give their kids about when you get pulled over by the police, how to behave. It’s like I’m about to talk to my kids and say, “Wait a minute, I don’t need to do this. They’re white.” I will say [my daughter] Olivia, “If the cops arrest you, start crying. They’ll let you go. You’re white. You’re a beautiful young white girl. Cry and they’ll let you go.”
Heidi Saman and Seth Kelley produced and edited this interview for broadcast. Bridget Bentz, Molly Seavy-Nesper and Beth Novey adapted it for the web.
