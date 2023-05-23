Onslow County Schools to Standardize Daily Start and End Times for 2023-24 School Year | News





The Onslow County School District will operate under standardized daily start and end times beginning next school year. Due to nearly 70 vacancies for bus drivers, Onslow County schools transportation staff have been faced with the need to adjust daily bus schedules, according to a district news release Monday. The release says standardizing daily start and end times will allow the district to maximize the efficiency of available bus routes and drivers, resulting in reduced wait times for students. Currently, when two schools have similar start times, the release explains that staff should divide the total number of buses available between the two schools. By standardizing class times, all available buses can be used for a single school, resulting in shorter trips with less crowded buses. “The change will also result in less waiting for buses in the afternoon, which will reduce stress for staff currently monitoring students after school while the buses make double runs,” the statement added. Start times will be staggered from year to year, which will help reduce congestion at schools located close to each other with similar arrival and departure times. The separation between daily start times will be especially helpful in the Swansboro and Jacksonville Commons areas, the statement said, as they have multiple schools nearby. Standardized start and end times will also provide equitable instruction time across all schools, allowing teachers and administrators to maximize the time spent with their students, according to the release. “High schools will see less missed class time for their student-athletes, and the district will have an increased ability to schedule in-house virtual classes for schools that may have vacancies in hard-to-fill areas,” the statement said. “The change will also have a positive impact on staff, as standardized dismissal times for early release will better facilitate cross-school collaboration on early release professional development days.” Starting next school year, OCS elementary schools will start at 8:30 a.m. with buses closing at 3:30 p.m., middle schools will start at 7:30 a.m. with buses closing at 2:40 p.m. and high schools will start at 7:00 a.m. with buses closing. dismissal at 2:10 p.m. The statement adds that individual schools will communicate dismissal times and procedures for walkers and motorists if different from bus dismissal times. Onslow Early College High School is operating on a separate transportation schedule and will maintain its 9:30 a.m. start time with a 4:30 p.m. dismissal, the statement said, while Onslow County Learning Center will operate from 8:50 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.: 50 p.m. and the Eastern North Carolina Regional Skill Center will hold classes from 7:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The statement added that Clyde Erwin Elementary Magnet School will start at 7:45 a.m. and close at 2:45 p.m., while Northwoods Elementary Magnet School will start at 8:00 a.m. and close at 3:00 p.m. Students traveling by bus to magnet schools will be combined, freeing up three drivers for the Jacksonville District and one driver for the Onslow County Learning Center, according to the release. “OCS staff will work with the New River YMCA, Brigade Boys & Girls Club, and city and county programs to explore the development of before and after school options as needed,” the statement concluded. Journalist Morgan Starling can be reached at [email protected]

