Entertainment
Sara Ali Khan Confirms Brother Ibrahim’s Bollywood Debut
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has confirmed her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut.
Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh, said she couldn’t believe this would happen.
It is pertinent to mention that the reports of Ibrahim Ali Khan working with famous director Karan Johar on the ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani‘ made the buzz. However, Sara Ali Khan’s announcement came as a surprise given her interim report was kept under wraps.
Sara Ali Khan opened up about her motherly love for Ibrahim with India’s Film Companion news agency.
The actress said she treats Ibrahim like her mother, expressing her love for her brother. “Every time he [Ibrahim] come home, whether it’s from school or filming, we both have this extremely loving attitude towards him,” she added.
It is pertinent to mention here that their parents, actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh separated in 2004. Sara and her brother Ibrahim were brought up by their mother.
Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut in Kedarnath. Her sublime performance won her the Best Female Debut award at the 2019 Filmfare Awards.
She continued to work in ‘Simba‘, ‘I love Aaj Kal‘, ‘Coolie No. 1‘, ‘Arangi Re‘ And ‘gas lamp‘.
Sara Ali Khan will be seen in ‘Zara Hats Zara Kids‘, ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan‘, ‘Jagan Shakti’s Untitled Project‘ And ‘Murder Mubarak‘.
