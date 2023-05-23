Death of Ray Stevenson: the actor of Thor and King Arthur dies at the age of 58





Get our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free The Life Cinematic email Irish actor Ray Stevenson has died aged 58. The actor is known for starring in films such as king arthur, Punisher: Warzone and Marvels Thor movies. He’s also set to star in the upcoming Star Wars spin-off series. Ahsoka. Stevenson died on Sunday May 21, his publicist confirmed. Variety. A cause of death was not given. Marvel Fans Will Recognize Stevenson For His 2008 Role Punisher: Warzone against Dominic West and Doug Hutchinson. Stevenson was the third actor to portray Frank Castle (aka Punisher) on screen, following in the footsteps of Dolph Lundgren in 1989 and Thomas Jane in 2004. Jon Bernthal later portrayed the character in Netflixs. daredevil And The Punisher show. In his second Marvel role, Stevenson starred in the first three Thor films, appearing alongside Chris Hemsworth’s titular character as the Asgardian hero Volstagg. He made his last appearance in 2018 Thor: Ragnarok. He recently appeared in the Oscar-nominated Tollywood action movie RRRwith evil Governor Scott Buxton. Stevenson will also appear in the highly anticipated Ahsoka. The Star Wars spin-off series is coming to Disney Plus in August. He plays Baylan Skoll, a Jedi who turns to the dark side. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (Jeff Spicer/Getty/Disney) The Lisburn-born actor began his career in TV shows in the 90s. His first major film role came in the Antoine Fuquas film king arthur. The 2004 film saw him star alongside Clive Owens Arthur. Stevenson played Dagonet, one of the Knights of the Round Table. Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30 day free trial Register Elsewhere in his career, the Northern Irish star has appeared in action films, including the book of eli (2010) and GI Joe: Retaliation (2013). Ray Stevenson obituary ” height=”2319″ width=”2900″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery,inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=2)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”3″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:79.9655%"/> (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) He also starred in the popular Divergent franchise alongside Shailene Woodley, Theo James, Zo Kravitz, and Miles Teller. Stevenson played Marcus Eaton, father of James’ character, Four. Stevenson has also appeared in a number of small screen productions. He played Titus Pullo, a Roman soldier, in the HBO historical drama Rome from 2005 to 2007. The critically acclaimed series received seven Emmys over its two seasons. In 2012, Stevenson played Ukrainian mob member Isaak Sirko in the seventh season of the Showtimes serial killer series. Dexter. He also played the role of Blackbeard in the third and fourth seasons of black sails (2016 and 2017) and Othere on the sixth season of vikings (2019).

