Entertainment figurehead trial: Man previously at center of rumors and allegations, jury told

A leading figure in New Zealand’s entertainment industry is on trial in the High Court in Rotorua. Photo/Andrew Warner

An entertainment industry figure had been at the center of rumors and allegations involving women before, but he always denied doing anything wrong, a High Court jury heard.

A second business associate spoke today at a High Court trial of the man who faces 25 charges relating to nine plaintiffs.

The charges relate to allegations of rape, sexual assault and drug use – which sometimes meant the women were unable to control their bodies.

Another business associate testified for the Crown on Monday.

The second business associate told the jury that he and the first business associate were shocked when one of the man’s friends told them that the man had entered a woman’s room, the kissed her, held her against a wall and sexually assaulted her – despite the woman begging him to stop.

The second associate said the man’s friend told him the incident happened while they were staying at a house out of town.

He was told that the friend had accidentally walked into a woman’s bedroom, thinking it was the bathroom, and found the man in the bedroom with the woman.

The woman asked the man’s friend not to leave and to help her. The friend dragged the man out of the room and spent the next few hours consoling the woman because she was constantly crying and terrified of the man returning to the room.

The second associate said he told the man’s friend he had to report it to the police because it was so serious and that he himself contacted his own lawyer to check what ‘he should do.

The two business associates then approached the man about the allegations.

The second associate said the man told them he kissed the woman but she stopped because she felt guilty. The man told associates he tried to continue kissing her, but she said no. The man told his associates that was all that happened.

The second associate said he took the woman’s versions of events seriously due to past rumors and allegations, which the man had previously denied.

He said this time they felt the evidence was too strong because one of the man’s friends had told them this information.

Defense attorney Ron Mansfield KC, during cross-examination, suggested to the second business associate that the allegations gave him the opportunity to quickly orchestrate a change to remove the man to secure his financial interests in the businesses .

In response, the second business associate said he didn’t want to lose a business associate or friend, but knew it could blow up and potentially damage their businesses.

The trial, which lasts six weeks, is before Judge Layne Harvey and a jury of nine women and three men.

Judge Harvey previously ruled that the interim deletion of the man’s name would be dealt with after the first week of the trial. He ruled today that the interim deletion of names will continue and be addressed again at the end of the trial.