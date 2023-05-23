



If you’ve ever seen an episode of Bounty Law or movies like The 14 Fists Of McClusky and Operazione Dyn-O-Mite! on the big screen, you’ll know that Rick Dalton was something of a Hollywood legend, a major small-screen actor who, after some career wobbles, managed to carve out a cult career on the big screen alongside stunt double Cliff Booth. And, if you’ve seen Quentin Tarantinos Once upon a time in Hollywood, you’ll know that, uh, Rick Dalton isn’t real. But that hasn’t stopped the filmmaker from charting an illustrious alternate universe career for Leonardo DiCaprios’ character, developed in Tarantinos. OUATIH novelization, and in the forthcoming book Rick Dalton movies. With all of that in mind, we have news for you: Rick Dalton has passed away. Come with us here. The news was confirmed in a tweet from The Video Archive Podcast counts the series of pods from Tarantino himself and his longtime friend Roger Avery. We are saddened by the news that actor Rick Dalton, best known for his roles in the hit TV series Bounty Law and The Fireman trilogy, has passed away, reads the message. Rick passed away peacefully at his home in Hawaii and is survived by his wife Francesca. Based on the information Tarantino has shared about the character, he lived to be 90 years old and made movies until the late 80s, as detailed in the upcoming book. What if this information hit you hard? Well, never fear, because Tarantino and Avery will be hosting a special episode of The Video Archive Podcast this week in tribute to the work of the Daltons. Due to his death, the episode of Roller has been postponed, a tweet confirms it. Instead, we’ll return on Tuesday with a Quentin-designed commemorative episode that features some of Ricks best roles. Rest easy, Rick, the spark from your trusty flamethrower is now available.

