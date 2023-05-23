Moment Muslim activists storm Birmingham screening of controversial Kerala Story…





Shakeel Afsar led the protests against The Kerala Story.



Photo: 5 pillars





This is when Muslim activists in Birmingham stormed the screening of an ‘extremist’ film about Islamic State in a bid to silence it. Protesters led by Shakeel Afsar, who also campaigned to stop a Birmingham school from teaching LGBT equality, can be seen during the screening of Kerala Story at Birmingham’s Cineworld on Friday night. The scenes were captured by Muslim group 5Pillars, who posted the footage to their YouTube channel. Cineworld confirmed the screening was halted while staff dealt with protesters, but said the film resumed playing shortly after. The Indian film Kerala Story tells the story of Hindu and Christian people from the Indian state of Kerala who are recruited by the terrorist group Islamic State. Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player Screening of anti-Muslim film The Kerala Story disrupted in Birmingham



Some Muslims regard the film as Islamophobic and claimed it was propaganda for the ruling BJP party, which has been criticized for its treatment of India’s large Muslim minority. Some Kerala politicians called for the film to be banned. In the ten-minute clip, Mr Afsar can be heard saying: “This film is a lie. This film is made to divide us. We have lived together for many years… Narendra Modi [the prime minister of India] endorsed this film. “An extremist has approved this film. We will not allow it.” The activists were eventually kicked out of the Birmingham screening and the staff were able to start the film again. Learn more: Police ‘give advice’ to boy who sent death threats to autistic pupil who lightly scratched Koran at school Mr. Afsar at the screening.



Photo: 5 pillars

A staff member can be heard saying, “If you don’t shut up, we won’t stop this movie anymore. If you want to watch this movie, you should calm down first. I’m going to resume this movie. “We’re trying to handle this as best we can. We paused the movie, we turned on the lights, we called the police.” The Cineworld spokesperson said: “A customer incident at Cineworld Birmingham on Broad Street caused a brief disruption to the screening of Kerala Story. “Cineworld staff dealt with the incident quickly and screening resumed with minimal delay.” Learn more: Muslim gangs tell inmates to ‘convert or get hurt’ and offer ‘protection’ to new prisoners if they adopt Islam Learn more: Casey report: 10 damning allegations against Met include bacon hidden in Muslim officer’s boots and ‘sex-obsessed’ officers Kerala Story star Adah Shah.



Picture:

Getty





The Kerala Story trailer claims that 32,000 women were forced to convert to Islam and became terrorists for the Islamic State. But Alt News, an Indian fact-checking website, said there was no evidence to support the claim. Mr Afsar has been banned from demonstrating outside Anderton Park Primary School in Birmingham after leading a local protest against the teaching of LGBT equality.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/muslim-activists-storm-birmingham-screening-kerala-story/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

