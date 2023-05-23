Entertainment
Carson Daily credits pro athletes who talk about mental health for destigmatizing the topic
The ‘Today’ host praised professional athletes like Kevin Love and Dak Prescott for speaking out about mental health
Carson Daly has expressed a willingness to deal with his own mental health issues, and he says athletes love Kevin Love And Dak Prescott who paved the way by speaking out deserves the credit.
As part of May Mental Health Awareness Month, the Today host, 49, was featured on Verywell Mind, where he praised pro athletes for speaking their minds.
Daly was interviewed for the very first information and education site “Alright mind 25“, an awards program “honoring the top thought leaders, experts and advocates positively impacting mental health today,” according to the organization.
Related:NBA star Carmelo Anthony announces retirement: ‘My story has always been about more than basketball’
In the interview, the former MTV and late-night personality talked about a number of athletes he admires, both for their skills in the game, but also for their voices on the theme of the game. Mental Health.
An honest interview given by NBA star Love a few years ago talks about dealing with panic attacks and anxiety makes Carson recognize his own struggles.
[I] I had never read it or seen it or frankly heard anyone so famous talk about it, and I experienced it myself. I said to my co-workers while we were watching this play on the air, guys, that was me. It happened to me at MTV,” he said.
Daly also addressed NFL players who spoke of good mental health, which in turn helped break down a wall.
Related:Brittney Griner shouts “I’m back!” After draining 3 points in the home opener
We look at NFL players as those Sunday gladiators who are impenetrable to pain; they are the man, so they can’t be hurt, they can’t be hurt,” he said. “And yet, there are so many leaders in this space who are willing enough to talk about their mental health journeys, and they own it. There’s so much power in it because there are so many millions of young men seeing this.
Never miss a story sign up for Free PEOPLE Daily Newsletter to stay up to date on the best that PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to gripping human interest stories.
Featuring the Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott as a powerful example, Daly said the QB star talking about his brothers’ suicide in 2020 had an impact.
[There] were some ESPN critics who said, Hes Americas team quarterback. He shouldn’t talk about it, he shouldn’t cry on camera. It shows that he is weak. And it was so nice to see so many people not taking that side and saying, No, I think it’s great that he’s vulnerable and talking about it. “
For more People news, be sure to Subscribe to our newsletter !
Read the original article at People.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/carson-daily-credits-pro-athletes-213634888.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why his trip is important despite the cancellation of the Quad
- Menpora Dito appreciates and hopes that PT Amman Minerals will become an example of corporate CSR for sport and MSMEs
- What are the risks for Revolut if it is not licensed by the Bank of England?
- Carson Daily credits pro athletes who talk about mental health for destigmatizing the topic
- How a cricket writer exposed gambling racket approached by a bookmaker in the West Indies | Times special
- Natalie Portman recreates Dior’s Junon dress at Cannes
- Gonzaga in Hollywood (2023 edition)
- University of Buffalo pursues infrastructure technology research
- Trump PAC-backed Ron DeSalesTax ad shoots governor
- ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Thor’ actor Ray Stevenson dies at 58
- 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge picks, odds, predictions, field: golf expert fades Collin Morikawa
- Phoenix Arcadia High School Graduate Audrey Treon Brings Her Love of Fashion to ASU