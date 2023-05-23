Marvel actor Ray Stevenson has passed away





Marvel and Star Wars actor Ray Stevenson tragically passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Ray Stevenson Variety confirmed with Stevenson’s publicist that the Irish star died on Sunday aged just 58, although no cause of death was given. Italian website Show first reported Stevenson’s death, noting that he was hospitalized on the island of Ischia during production of his new film Cassino on Ischia. Stevenson was well known to comic book fans for his supporting role in the MCU as Volstagg in all three films of the Thor trilogy as well as playing the titular Punisher in 2008 Punisher: Warzone. He’ll also play a villainous role in Star Wars’ Ahsoka like Baylan Skoll. Previously, he voiced Gar Saxon in two episodes of star wars rebels and two episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Outside of his place as a mainstay of the sci-fi/comic book franchise in Marvel and Star Wars, Stevenson has built an impressive career over the past 30 years. He played key roles in other action stories like the Divergent movies and G.I. Joe while also becoming known for his roles in major television shows such as Dexter And vikings. The Scottish star even got a spot in the hit 2022 Indian film RRRwhich won the Oscar for Best Original Song. The Direct sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ray Stevenson during this difficult time.

