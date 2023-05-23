Video shows Hollywood rental boat rescuing fishermen after boat capsizes – NBC 6 South Florida





Three fishermen are back home after a hard day at sea when the boat they were on capsizes. The trio nearly lost their lives, but a nearby charter boat spotted the distressed men and hauled them to safety. Thank goodness, thank goodness they saw us, that’s all I could say,” said one fisherman. “Thank God, because I thought I was dying. Mondays aren’t the busiest days on the water, so the men were lucky they were spotted in time. This boat rental company, Lady Pamela Sports Fishing, sprang into action when they saw another boat almost completely underwater. The rescue was filmed on a cellphone. Hey guys, on the right side of the boat, we got people in distress. We’re going to help them on our boat, so get ready,” a voice said into a microphone to guests on the boat. Then the same voice can be heard calling out to the men in distress, saying: Call the Coast Guard for you guys.” It was the second who spotted the men. “Arms waving. Just arms waving. Sometimes you see guys on jet skis getting our answer or kayakers,” the first mate said. The 22ft fishing boat was found upside down about a mile off Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. It took on water so fast, the guys fearing for their lives didn’t have time to call for help or report distress The three men on board climbed onto the boat and clung to safety, hoping someone would see them before it was too late. The crew aboard the Lois Ann, operated by Lady Pamela Sports Fishing, knew exactly what to do, getting as close as possible and launching the fishermen’s life rafts to safety. I have to say for 10-15 minutes I was screaming at the top of my lungs, and there were boats right there, and there was no one moving,” said one of the rescued fishermen. “We were sinking and I was like, oh my God, you’re going to leave us all to die, so I didn’t think he was coming.” The water on Monday was relatively calm. The fishermen on board are unsure why they started taking on water.

