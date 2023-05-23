The state must end inhumane wild animal killing contests





A bloodbath for entertainment. This is how wildlife groups describe wildlife killing contests, in which hunters compete to kill the most animals over a period of time. These contests, which often involve coyotes, foxes, bobcats, rabbits, crows, groundhogs and squirrels, have no real environmental or wildlife management purpose. Indeed, they can disrupt or even exacerbate a management problem. They orphan young dependent animals, leaving them to die of starvation, exposure, or predators. And they often lead to the death of non-target animals, such as cattle and wolves. Wolves, which are often confused with large coyotes, are an endangered species protected by state and federal laws. Beyond harming wildlife ecosystems, participants in these contests often use illegal or unethical hunting practices like fake distress calls, electronic calls, decoys, and bait. And when the contests are over, participants often leave the carcasses lying around or throw them in dumpsters. These competitions are, to say the least, unsportsmanlike, inhuman and useless. And that’s why state lawmakers seek to ban them. A law project (A2917/S4099) would make it illegal to organize, sponsor, promote or participate in any competition whose purpose is to harvest wild animals. According to the New York State Humane Association, there are currently at least 29 annual wildlife killing contests in the state, 17 of which are coyote killing contests. Hunting contests in our area, according to the association, include the Coyote Hunt in Canajoharie, the Smoke-N-Yotes Early Season Yote Hunt in Fultonville, the Hunter Fuzs Predator Pool Annual Predator Harvest Contest in Wynantskill (bobcat, coyote , fox) and rabbit hunting in Canajoharie. Advocates of contests to kill coyotes say they help protect deer and livestock by reducing predators. But regional studies from neighboring states and New York’s own deer hunting statistics show that coyotes are not decimating deer populations. Such contests may actually stimulate an increase in attacks on cattle and deer. After hunting contests, surviving coyotes will breed more to compensate for population loss and will actually cause coyote populations to increase. If passed, New York would join eight other states that have already banned contests and several others in which their wildlife agencies have expressed opposition to such contests. State law would exclude contests for white-tailed deer, turkey, and bear, each of which is regulated by the state through seasonal limits. Field trials for dogs would also be exempt, as would fishing tournaments, as fish are not considered wildlife under this bill. Violators would face fines of between $500 and $2,000, and any killings would be forfeited to the state Department of Environmental Conservation, under the law. New York has a rich hunting tradition, and this law would not affect that. This would only put an end to the needless killing of wild animals in these contests. It’s time for New York to pass this law and put an end to these inhumane murder games. GAZETTE COVER Make sure you have access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscription page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe More from The Daily Gazette: Waite: Settled lawsuits reveal Mavis deception not isolated to Saratoga Springs

