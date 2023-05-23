Gidi Cohens CGI+ Files Hollywood Apartment Plans





CGI+, the investment and development firm founded by Gidi Cohen, has filed updated plans for a major apartment complex in downtown Hollywood. The project would be located at 1830 North Cahuenga Boulevard at the corner of Cahuenga and Franklin Avenue, a prime Hollywood location a few blocks north of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The new application was registered with the City of Los Angeles Planning Department on Friday and calls for a 20-story project with 244 total units and nearly 20,000 square feet of retail space. It’s a slightly different design than what CGI had previously considered. In 2021, the company entered into a joint venture agreement with the landlord, according to the CGI website, with plans for a 22-story building with 222 units and 18,500 square feet of retail space. The complex will have a rooftop terrace, a courtyard and an outdoor swimming pool, according to the CGI site. A smaller apartment building that was last renovated in the early 1970s currently sits on the site, which would be demolished before CGI could build its new complex. The roughly quarter-acre property has rarely changed hands in decades. In 1998, an entity bought it for $425,000 and then sold it back in late 2020 to an entity called Capital Foresight Limited Partnership. The price then was $6 million. The Cahuenga and Franklin project, which CGI predicts could start in 2025 and end in late 2027, would represent another significant residential addition to Hollywood. In recent years, the neighborhood has seen an influx of modern apartment buildings, and developers have planned even more, including a seven-story, 151-unit proposal from Grubb Properties and a 128-unit tower from DM Development and Massachi Industries. City of LA plans more construction: Earlier this month, officials approved a new zoning update for the Hollywood area, which has 35,000 more units. Cohen, a longtime developer who is also an Israeli military veteran, founded CGI+ in 2013. The firm currently has a portfolio of more than a dozen properties around Los Angeles, including another development project. apartments on La Brea Avenue. The company has also developed Mariposa, a major resort in Koreatown, which it put up for sale in late 2021. Learn more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://therealdeal.com/la/2023/05/22/gidi-cohens-cgi-plans-20-stories-of-apartments-in-hollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos