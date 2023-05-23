Entertainment
South Bay Bollywood Radio Station continues to grow with listeners around the world
SAN JOSE, CA. – The voice of Bolly 92.3 FMShreeja Sharma of greets listeners every weekday morning as she hits the airwaves of US station Bollywood.
“How do you explain Bollywood to someone who doesn’t know Bollywood? It’s actually the film industry that’s based in Mumbai, India,” Sharma explains.
92.3 was launched just over a decade ago, created to serve the East Indian population, which is the second largest group of Asian Americans in the United States.
“The last decade has shown us that we were right to think that there would be an audience for this and that there would be a listen,” says Sharma, “because we’ve only grown exponentially, you know, in a few years.” Sharma says the viewership has grown, saying, “[it] is not only Asian Indian, but also its people in this Indian subcontinent. It’s like we say, it could be someone from Pakistan, it could be someone from Afghanistan or, you know, Bangladesh or other parts of that region.”
With Bolly 92.3 it’s about creating a link through events, such as Diwali the Indian festival of lights and Holi the festival of colors. Sharma says the resort’s events during these festivals continue to grow in popularity. She says that at the beginning the number of participants was “5,000 or 10,000. Last year we had between 30 and 40,000 people, you know, at these festivals”.
It’s about music, but connections are made through language, especially what’s called Hinglish. “So Hinglish is actually a language,” Sharma smiles. “I would like to think, because that is how we speak English and Hindi in India. Growing up in Delhi, that is how I have spoken the language all my life. Therefore, we speak Hindi. Then, we break into a few words of English, then we go back to Hindi, then we speak four sentences in English, then we go back to speaking two sentences in Hindi and it just flows.
She says: “Hinglish is spoken in a large or large part of the country and Bollywood makes films in Hindi. So I think Bollywood has a role to play in popularizing Hinglish as we call it. “
Sharma made her radio debut in India, after her father found an advertisement in a newspaper. She says that even though the Bay Area is home, she knows some of her listeners have just moved in.
“There is so much to learn and discover in a new country. And for someone like me who has been here for a while, I can help with that discovery,” says Sharma. “I can help them find out. I can guide them to, hey, do you know this event that’s going on here that they might not be aware of? Give me 10 new friends and if it would be, you know, when they hear or learn new things and that puts them 10 steps ahead of what they were like yesterday.”
Over a decade later. 92.3 is always a place that brings joy to Sharma. “I love my job. And my favorite part of my job is, I would say now, the interaction I get with my listeners.”
