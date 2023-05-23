Thor and Star Wars actor dies aged 58





Actor Ray Stevenson, who appeared on major TV shows such as Rome, Vikings and Dexter, has died aged 58. He was known for his roles in the Thor films and the Divergent series, as well as several British television shows such as Band of Gold, Peak Practice and Murphy’s Law. His US-based advertising company, Viewpoint, confirmed his death to the BBC but did not provide further details. No cause of death has been revealed but he was reportedly hospitalized while filming on the Italian island of Ischia. At the time of his death, he was working on an action film, Cassino in Ischia. His death was announced four days before his 59th birthday. Stevenson was born in Northern Ireland but moved to England aged eight. His father was stationed in the Royal Air Force (RAF) near Lisburn, County Antrim, at the time of his birth in 1964. His family moved to Newcastle upon Tyne and he spent much of his childhood in England. Stevenson was inspired to become an actor after seeing John Malkovich in a play at a West End theater in London. He studied acting at Bristol Old Vic Theater School and one of his first television roles was in Catherine Cookson’s drama The Dwelling Place. He appeared later in a wide range of UK TV shows including Waking the Dead, Dalziel and Pascoe and At Home with the Braithwaites. In 2004, he played a knight in the big-budget Hollywood film, King Arthur, which starred Keira Knightley. More recently, Stevenson has landed roles in hit American-made TV shows and movies, taking on the role of Volstagg in the Thor trilogy and Titus Pullo in HBO’s historical drama series Rome. He will play the role of Baylan Skoll in the upcoming Disney+ series Star Wars: Ashoka. ‘Larger than life’ Stevenson’s co-stars paid tribute to the late actor on social media. English actor James Purefoy, who starred alongside Stevenson in Rome, described him as a “brilliant, brave and larger-than-life actor who fulfilled every role he played to the brim”. The story continues Rosario Dawson – who will appear in the Ashoka series alongside Stevenson – posted on Instagram to say her co-star was a ‘giant of a man’ whose death left her ‘stunned and shaken’. Meanwhile director James Gunn, who was involved in the production of the second Thor film, wrote that the late actor had been “a pleasure to work with”. Bear McCreary, the composer who composed the soundtrack for the TV series Black Sails, hailed Stevenson’s “spellbinding and unforgettable” turn as Blackbeard on the programme. And actor Scott Adkins, who starred alongside Stevenson in Accident Man, said he was “shocked and saddened by the tragic news”, adding: “I’m going to miss you Big Ray!”

